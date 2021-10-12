Pelican State Credit Union is hosting a free virtual workshop Tuesday, Oct. 19, where attendees will get their credit questions answered live by a panel of credit experts.
The workshop will be streamed live on both Zoom and the credit union’s Facebook page and will feature Pelican Nationally Certified Credit Counselor Rhoda Hundley, a news release said. Pelican financial outreach supervisor Melanie Henderson will be moderating the workshop and helping field all questions from attendees.
Beginning at 7 p.m., Rhoda Hundley’s “Credit Score Breakdown” presentation will explore the ins and outs of credit reports and scores and debunk credit myths. Attendees can expect to learn how their credit score is calculated, how they can set themselves up for credit success, the release said.
Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to get their credit questions answered using the Q&A feature on Zoom or the comments section on the Facebook Live stream. There will also be a section during registration for attendees to submit their questions beforehand.
This workshop is free and open to the public, and Pelican membership is not required to attend the workshop or ask questions. Guests can RSVP for the workshop by visiting https://tinyurl.com/zadt2tyu
To learn more about this event and any other upcoming events, visit pelicanstatecu.com/events.