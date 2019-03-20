To promote prom and graduation safety, Ascension public schools is using a number of strategies to encourage high school students not to use drugs or alcohol while celebrating.
"This initiative began with a grant from the Capital Area Human Services and has grown each year to include partnerships with law enforcement, local officials and state agencies all committed to the safety of our students," said Ascension public schools superintendent David Alexander. "The message is important for both students and their parents: Don't let one bad decision decide your future."
Elements of the campaign include:
- A video message featuring student actors from all four high schools
- Posters and banners at all high schools
- Admission wristbands for all students entering prom
- Labels on containers holding prom flowers and tuxedo rental bags and posters at local shops
- Billboards
- Screen savers on all high school computers and digital signs
- Announcements at school events and athletic events
- Messages in the Ascension Counseling Center newsletter and on Ascension Parish TV Channel 21
- Custom school Snapchat filters
- Website and social media advertisements
- Ads at local movie theaters.
The following are prom and graduation dates by school:
- East Ascension High: May 15, graduation
- Dutchtown High: March 30, prom; May 16, graduation
- Donaldsonville High: April 6, prom; May 17, graduation
- St. Amant High: April 6, prom; May 17, graduation.
For information about the campaign and to download campaign materials, visit apsb.org/publications.