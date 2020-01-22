La. Highway 73 in Ascension Parish is closed in both directions at US 61 for scheduled maintenance work.
DOTD officials say the intersection will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday while crews perform maintenance on the railroad tracks.
Traffic maps in the area show heavy congestion along LA 73, LA 621 and LA 74.
Motorists heading into Baton Rouge from Gonzales and Prairieville can use LA 30 or I-10 as an alternate route.
Expect heavier than normal delays on Airline Hwy, LA 73, LA 621, and LA 74 in the Prairieville area due to scheduled railroad work.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 22, 2020