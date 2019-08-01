DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating on Thursday an apparent joy ride in public school buses that damaged buildings on the campus of Donaldsonville High School.
Four buses were driven by unknown persons on the school campus off La. 1 some time before 9 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said.
Investigators were still assessing the damage to the school and working on developing suspects midday Thursday, deputies added.
Sheriff's investigators were going through surveillance video and other information to find out who drove the buses.
Jackie Tisdell, spokeswoman for the parish school system, said officials are working with sheriff's investigators and assessing the damage to school buildings and buses.
But she said she doesn't expect the damage to affect the start of school on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Check back for more updates.