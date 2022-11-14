Thanksgiving deadlines and publication changes set
The Ascension Advocate will publish Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 instead of its usual Wednesday publication.
To accommodate Thanksgiving deadline, copy for that edition needs to arrive by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Farmers market set for Donaldsonville
Barcelo Gardens is hosting a farmers market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Tractor Supply Co. in Donaldsonville.
Fresh produce honey, lemonade and other items will be for sale during the market, 2152 La. 70, Donaldsonville.
November GOP Roundtable
Kaleb Moore, director of government affairs for the American Federation for Children, will be the featured speaker at the November Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30, Gonzales.
Cost for the lunch is $25 and can be paid at the door. Prepay with PayPal by visiting paypal.me/ARW225. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or email, ARWrUS@aol.com.
Blood Drive Nov. 30
Ascension Parish Department of Public Works is hosting a blood drive from 7 a.m. to noon Nov. 30 at its office, 42077 Church Point Road Gonzales.
For information, call (225) 765-8843.
Christmas Mystery Box Giveaway
Tankproof's fourth Christmas Mystery Box Giveaway is set for Dec. 3 at Municipal Park, 911 Meylan St., Gonzales.
Twins Thurman and Torrence Thomas, from Ascension Parish, founded their nonprofit Tankproof to provide free swimming lessons to children and have expanded the program across the country.
The brothers, who split their time between here and Austin, perform as THEBROFRESH and will be hosting the event with Shayla Washington, 4 SKYZ DA LIMIT. A special presentation is set for 10 a.m. with Neighborhood Walmart, Gonzales Walmart and St. Gabriel Kiwanis Club.
The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. with the first 100 cars receiving lunch and a mystery box.
Items needed for Special Tuesday
Volunteer Ascension needs new or gently used medium-sized stuffed animals for its annual Special Tuesday Christmas party. People in the community with special needs will each receive a stuffed animal from Santa at the Dec. 5 party.
To donate or assist with the party, call Volunteer Ascension at (225) 644-7655.