Becoming the head football coach at a program with the history of Ascension Catholic was something Chris Schexnayder wanted; he just wasn’t sure when it would happen.
“It is an honor to become the head coach of such a storied program,” Schexnayder said. "We have three state championships and three runner-up finishes. We want to add to that history. This is a great place to be."
Benny Saia led the Bulldogs to a 17-2 record the past two seasons. He retired in April and Schexnayder immediately knew he wanted the job. “We didn’t finish where we wanted to the last two seasons," he said. "(We had a) great regular season record, but going deep in the playoffs and winning a state championship is the goal."
Most coaches have mentors growing up and mold their coaching style like those mentors. “Coach Doug Moreau gave me a chance here," Schexnayder said. "He was instrumental in helping me become the coach that I am today. My dad, Tommy, has instilled in me that if you want something, you work hard for it."
Schexnayder is now fully engaged in getting the offseason started, improving facilities and taking inventory of equipment as the summer approaches. “Becoming a head coach brings with it so many more responsibilities. As the defensive coordinator, I was able to game plan and coach my unit. I am excited to take on more responsibilities and lead this program,” he said.
ACHS returns a veteran team led by quarterback Bryce Leonard; running backs Khai Prean (a power 5 recruit) and Casey Mays; wide receivers Brooks Leonard and Jamiris Breaux; and four offensive linemen in Jacques Husers, Devin Pedescleaux, Travis Cedatol and LaShawn Bell Jr.
The defense returns 2022 power 5 recruit J’Mond Tapp, DL Tre’ Williams, LB Patrick Cancienne, LB/DL Adrian Prean Jr., DB Lex Melancon plus two-way starters in Husers and Mays.
Several new faces will get an opportunity on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs. “We were very young this past season,” Schexnayder said. "It was a weird season with COVID, but we don’t make excuses. It’s the job of the coaches to get the team ready to play."
Teams build chemistry in the offseason and build strength and endurance as well. “We have been a program that has had strong kids in the past," he said. "We will be built on toughness and work ethic. The kids know what I expect, but I must be able to continue to build them up, coach them with toughness. The coaches will show them they care; this is more than just about football."
Schexnayder has been a defensive coordinator for eight seasons. He will continue to run the defense. An offensive coordinator will be hired and a new offense will be installed.
"It is my job to put a good product on the field, and when my players graduate, they leave here as respectful young men ready for the challenges that lie ahead of them,” Schexnayder said.