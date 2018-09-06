The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Aug. 23-30:
Aug. 23
Manzella, Lisa: 50, 22637 Inness Lane, Vacherie, failure to appear in court, state probation violation, simple battery.
Riley, Catherine R.: 35, 704 E. Rome St., Apt. B, Gonzales, parole violation, public intimidation/intimidation, misdemeanor theft, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Tassin, Clindell Jamal: 21, 175 Frank Lane, Belle Rose, misdemeanor theft, principals, two of counts simple battery.
Mackie, Lorenzo Terell: 34, 8169 Leggett St., Sorrento, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Young, Michael J.: 31, 13086 O'neal Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Aug. 24
Martinez, Sergio: 20, 16005 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Salazar, Timothy Wayne: 31, 42527 Lori Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Hux, Logan: 20, 40147 Barbara Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Dewitt, Dale L.: 70, 38130 Fife Lane, Prairieville, bond revocation, failure to appear in court, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Michel III, Mikel M.: 48, 12064 Central Park Drive, Geismar, two counts of violations of protective orders.
Thompson, Kajuan Jondell: 20, 709 S. Pleasant Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Price, Jiesary Muhumah: 20, 35116 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville, two counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary/vehicle, theft of a firearm, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Aucoin, Maria: 28, 41149 La. 42, Lot 25, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Ward, Brittany N.: 30, 1312 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Rowland, Lawrence M.: 54, 14327 Park Ave., Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Aug. 25
Johnson, Mark: 19, 306 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm.
Trice, Lance: 49, 17079 Abita Ave., Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, turning movements and required signals, operating while intoxicated.
Rizzuto, Paul Abby: 33, 8547 Kaylynn Ave., Baton Rouge, two counts of violations of protective orders, resisting an officer.
Kendrick, Carroll F.: 50, 13424 Doel Mayers Road, Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen things, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions, when lighted lamps are required.
Lessard, Zachary: 22, 13232 George Rouyea St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Perez, Freddy: 29, 15444 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Howard, Michael Courtney: 37, 302 Vatican St., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, no seat belt.
Church, Aaron J.: 25, 6058 Brewerton Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, simple criminal damage to property, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Jasper, Brandon: 29, 17331 Autumn Woods, Prairieville, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Stewart, Clarence Tyrone: 54, 1104 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales, simple assault, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Mayeux, Mark William: 24, 17104 Penn Blvd., Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Morton, William K.: 58, 302 E. Adams Ave., Kacey, Illinois, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Jones, Anthony: 37, 1007 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Servat, Patrick Morgan: 33, 39459 Babin Road, Gonzales, simple battery.
Mason, Bobby Paul: 37, 205 W. Second St., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Potts, Jimmy Dean: 54, 11232 Roddy Road, 5, Gonzales, simple battery.
Anderson, Daryl: 49, 711 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Loupe, Cody James: 29, 40177 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Artigue, Zachary Anthony: 27, 1718 N. Cedar St., Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Portillo, Will: 30, 12234 Deck Blvd., Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, felony simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Aug. 26
Breaux Jr., Melvin Samuel: 35, 1218 Bryant St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, two counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Bourgeois, Thomas J.: 30, 5755 La. 74, St. Gabriel, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Cajbon, Orlando: 18, 2384 Lemanville Cutoff Road, Donaldsonville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Himel, Devin Paul: 24, 14269 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Rivere, Chad F.: 37, 39064 Holly Hill Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
LeBlanc, Chris: 44, 10176 Golden Gate St., Convent, simple assault, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery, second degree kidnapping.
Price, Desmond: 25, 5171 Wildwood Drive, Sorrento, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ealem, Nathaniel Paul: 33, 612 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Baldwin, Roger Allen: 30, 12964 Live Oak Road, Maurepas, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear in court.
Stingley, Ollie: 41, 38108 Pauline St., Prairieville, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Reyes, Anthony Benjamin: 27, 2024 S. Ruth St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple battery.
Aug. 27
Thomas, Henry A.: 27, 10407 La. 431, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Sheets, Dane Gabriel: 25, 16310 Beech St., Prairieville, failure to appear in court, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Green, Wayne: 55, 3098 Mount Olive Church Road, Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Converse, Spencer G.: 48, 171 La. 401, Napoleonville, misdemeanor theft.
Snipes Jr., Kenneth Wayne: 45, 12498 Cooper Road, St. Amant, prohibited activities and sanctions/insurance fraud.
Dixon, Haley Raine: 26, 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville, aggravated battery.
Simon, Travis: 37, 612 Lessard St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, flight from an officer, careless operation.
Parms Jr., Timothy: 37, 41063 Cannon Road, 1704, Gonzales, simple assault.
Laday, Jason Paul: 29, 380 Annointing Drive, Opelousas, parole violation, felony organized retail theft.
Jeansonne, Santana Leray: 33, 37602 La. 22, Darrow, misdemeanor theft.
Aug. 28
Schexnayder, Logan Douglas: 23, 1312 Briarhurst Drive, Baton Rouge, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Chatman Jr., Michael A.: 37, 12073 Roddy Road, Apt. 4, Gonzales, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Myers, Joseph Samuel: 43, 1824 Allen St., New Orleans, failure to appear in court.
Smith, Drake Allen: 24, 41021 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, criminal conspiracy, failure to appear in court.
Cheong, Corey Orlando: 25, 14119 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales, felony simple criminal damage to property.
Pena, Brice M.: 22, 18644 Broussard Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Martin, Ronald K.: 32, 47481 La. 22, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Randolph Jr., Kris Kendrick: 28, 37113 White Road, 18, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Richardson, Hope S.: 52, 39048 Saturn Ave., Darrow, misdemeanor theft.
Bell, Walter: 17, 410 Front St., A, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Aug. 29
Diez, Ryan: 52, 18409 White Oak Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Kleinpeter, Chloe Abigail: 18, 18409 White Oak Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Diez, Julie Fontenot: 50, 18409 White Oak Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Blevins, Decker Victoria: 24, 2309 E. Norman Circle, Orange, Texas, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of psilocybin, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Sims Jr., Michael J.: 24, 2214 N. Amelia Ave., Gonzales, aggravated battery, false imprisonment/offender armed with dangerous weapon, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Pippin, Edwin T.: 35, 13166 Moss Pointe Drive, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Smith Jr., Daniel: 55, 4754 Avenue G, Zachary, failure to appear in court.
Blakeman II, Jesse: 24, 12533 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Dedon, Kenny Jo: 37, 45291 John Sheets Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Chapman, Brandi Michelle: 36, 7825 Hunstock Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Landry, Gilbert: 32, 8466 Wisteria, Denham Springs, possession of heroin.
LeBlanc, Paul Francis: 30, 24955 Juban Road, Denham Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Aug. 30
Higley, Bryan M.: 28, 38234 Mindi Court, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Rivere Jr., Carlton J.: 28, 44164 Conway St., Sorrento, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, turning movements and required signals.
Tanner, Cody: 27, 42265 Shadow Creek, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Guist, Travis R.: 50, 46439 Lessard Road, St. Amant, violations of protective orders.
Guist, Angela L.: 46, 12105 Chester Braud St., St. Amant, failure to appear in court.