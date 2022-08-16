Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School hosted its annual Summer Band Camp earlier this summer.
The camp was under the direction of Robert Schwartz, Southeastern director of bands, with the help of a few Southeastern music college students and bassoon faculty member Adrian Fonseca-Tellez.
The camp’s daily activities consisted of concert band, chamber groups, master classes, jazz ensemble, jazz combos, improvisation, theory instruction and private lessons.
“We had a very enthusiastic and capable group of young musicians in our band camp this year. They were eager to learn and performed a wonderful grand finale concert at the end of the camp,” said Community Music School Director Jivka Duke. “We hope to see all of them return next summer. The camp is a great educational and recreational opportunity for band students to bring their skill to the next level, while having fun and making friends.”
Fall lessons
Registration is open for the fall session of Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School. The 13-week fall semester will begin Aug. 29 and will offer individual lessons on various musical instruments and voice to students of all ages at Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond and at the Livingston Literacy Center in Walker.
Opportunities for music theory classes and ensemble formation are available upon request. Students will still be able to choose between in person and online instruction.
The school will offer discounted tuition to students who were on reduced or free lunch at their schools during the 2016-2017 academic year.
Registration for the fall session will remain open throughout the semester; however, all registrations received after Aug. 22 will have a $20 late fee added to the tuition.
For information about CMS programs and registration, call (985) 549-5502 or visit the CMS website at www.southeastern.edu/cms.