The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 25-July 2:
June 25
Bacala, Amanda: 31; 517 E. Loyola Drive, Kenner; violations of protective orders
Ford, Shannen Elizabeth: 28; 4512 Meadowdale St., Metarie; violations of protective orders
Ballard, Darren Dwight: 60; 6229 S. Service Road, Opelousas; hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant
Brooks, Eric: 35; 622 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, at large; unlawful presence of a sex offender, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Scott, Jermaine Rayshun: 36; 14059 Airline Highway, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Honaker, Jason Douglas: 31; 13310 Garden Lane, Gonzales; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
June 26
Delmore, Brian K.: 58; 39085 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, LA 70737; no motor vehicle insurance, expired motor vehicle insurance, vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated/first (misdemeanor)
Horne, William Logan: 24; 39107 Dooley Road, Gonzales; battery of a dating partner
Harris, Lurondey O'Neal: 21; 4445 Alvin Dark Ave., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), no motor vehicle insurance, careless operation
Albert, Donjiniray Lee: 29; 2505 Lionel Washington St., Lutcher; driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, reckless operation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, monetary instrument abuse, aggravated flight from an officer (felony)
McKnight, Miranda Charlene: 39; 13070 Carrie Lane, Geismar; criminal mischief/giving of any false alarm of fire or notice, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), theft less than $1,000
Allen, Travis Terril: 37; 38198 Pauline St., Prairieville; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor)
Morvant, Guy Victor: 57; 41316 La. 933, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Pousson, Lyndon Paul: 33; 204 Annex Drive, Reserve; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Brumfield, Dillon Glen: 28; 8440 Cullen Ave., Baton Rouge; five counts violations of protective orders, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 30; 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; two counts violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Williams, Sabrina Marie: 41; 41146 Rhea St., Gonzales; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
June 27
Simmons, Jeffery: 52; 13133 Carrington Place, Baton Rouge; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated/first (misdemeanor)
Duhe, Kelby B.: 29; 141 W. 6th St., Reserve; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated/second (misdemeanor)
Duplessis, Brandon Michael: 37; 172 Keller St., Hahnville; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated/first (misdemeanor)
Perkins, Ashley: 29; 16136 Bolivar Drive, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Morrison, James Clifford: 58; 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant; violations of protective orders
Lashlee, Sheila A.: 54; 45068 Huntington Road,; failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
June 28
Javiel, Junior: 24; no address; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated/first (misdemeanor)
Winfrey, Dairius Abe: 23; 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; bond revocation, resisting an officer by violence-resistance or opposition, possession of marijuana 2nd (misdemeanor)
Smith, Terryana: 28; 141 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate
Cottingham, Garland Rhoades: 38; 13093 Elisar Road, Geismar; simple assault, violations of protective orders, resisting an officer
Bougere, Deon: 26; 117 Bertrand St., Napoleonville; violations of protective orders, theft less than $1,000, violations of protective orders
June 29
Mitchell, Quinton: 36; 19231 La. 22, Maurepas; armed robbery
Wardlaw, Paige M.: 32; 38208 Debbie St., Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Mcgalliard, Demetrice S.: 37; 704 Third St. Unit C, Donaldsonville; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Meyers, Jason Marquis: 27; 2331 S. John Ave., Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Nicholas, Jarica: 24; 609 W. Bordelon St., Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Cote, William: 22; 39285 Camp Drive, Prairieville; violations of registration provisions, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Vicknair, Walter Jacob: 37; 1623 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales; armed robbery
Roby, Micah Lee: 38; 34320 Te-Nom Landry Road, Donaldsonville; hold for other agency, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator/first offense
Brown, Douglas: 27; 12233 Leonidas Drive, Baton Rouge; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony), monetary instrument abuse
Cope, Paul Michael: 37, 14312 S. Beaver Drive, Pride; parole violation, domestic abuse battery
Jones, Keifer Andrew: 28; 119 Grissaffe Lane, Belle Rose; criminal trespass/all other offenses, second-degree battery
Roy, Christina D.: 32; 41457 Cemetary Road, Gonzales; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Payne, Jaaren Walter: 23; 124 Wolfe Parkway, Houma; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm (felony)
Jefferson, Cornelsha: 24; 1301 E. Bayou Road, Donaldsonville; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, home invasion (battery)
Watson, Michael Paul: 36; 40119 Ronda Ave., Prairieville; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000 (felony)
June 30
Schneider Jr., Jeremiah Scott: 22; 17087 McConnell Road, Prairieville; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (benzylpiperazine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Lessard, Zachary: 24; 25625 Gill Road, Denham Springs; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Melancon, Dalyn P.: 30; 14490 My Happiness Lane, Port Vincent; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Dennis, Len Ojaun: 24; 2119 U.S. 80 East No. 204, Mesquite, Texas; reckless operation, aggravated assault with a firearm (felony)
July 1
Carnahan, Brett Daniel: 47; 18285 Van Broussard Road, Prairieville; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, cyberstalking
Jones, Wendell: 39; 957 E. Monterey Court, Terrytown; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated/second (misdemeanor)
Blaine, Darius: 30; 108 Dupaty Lane, Belle Rose; false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery
Thomas, Brett: 20; 220 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville; domestic abuse battery/strangulation (felony)
Painter, Justin M.: 34; 15147 Stafford Estates, Gonzales; violations of protective orders, stalking
Irvin, Johnny Lee: 59; 15469 Shirley Drive, Prairieville; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
July 2
Achuff, Brittany P.: 34; 43437 Elwin Duhe Road, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Logan, Jeremy: 30; 43437 Elwin Duhe Road, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Curtis, Keenan: 25; city not listed; possession of marijuana second (misdemeanor), three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Wade, Shawn Dekin: 55; 4866 Oakland Drive, Baton Rouge; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Scott, Tyler: 18; 1701 Droze Road, Central; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000 (felony), stop signs and yield signs, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer (felony), stopping/standing or parking prohibited in specified places