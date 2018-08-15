St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church will begin a yearlong celebration of its centennial on Sunday, Oct. 14, with the 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Masses combined in an outdoor Mass at 11:30 a.m. Following Mass, a parish celebration will take place until 4 p.m. on the church grounds at 1022 N. Burnside Ave., Gonzales.
St. Theresa of Avila was moved from the original location on Cornerview and was designated a new church parish by the Archbishop of New Orleans in 1918.
The celebration will continue until October 2019 with events and activities and special acknowledgments. Chef John Folse will host a meal featuring specialty foods highlighting the decades of the church's existence on March 31 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The event will be free to anyone who has had ties with the church parish during its first 100 years. For information, call (225) 647-6588 or visit www.stteresaofavila.org/centennial.