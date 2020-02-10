A water main leak in Donaldsonville has prompted a boil water advisory along three streets in the west bank Ascension Parish city, parish officials said Monday.
The leak happened on Williams Street and its repair required that water service be temporarily shut, parish officials said in a statement.
Any time the water service is cut, there is a risk of contamination that requires boil advisories until testing can show the water is safe to drink.
The order affects buildings and residences on St. Vincent, Williams and St. Patrick streets. These structures may have also experienced low water pressure, parish officials said.
Officials with Parish Utilities of Ascension, which runs the Donaldsonville city system, recommended that customers on those streets disinfect their water before consuming it, including making fountain drinks and ice, brushing teeth or using water for rinsing and other preparation of food.
Residents should boil water for one minute in a clean container. The one-minute period starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil, parish officials said.
The line break has been repaired and water service should have resumed, officials said Monday afternoon.
The parish Public Utilities Department will rescind the boil advisory after the state Department of Health, Office of Public Health says water testing has showed the water is safe to drink.
Those with questions should call Parish Utilities at (225) 450-1071.