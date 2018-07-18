APPLe Digital Academy science teacher Chantal Correll is a recipient of the American Physiological Society’s 2018 Six Star Science Online Teacher Professional Development Fellowship.
She is among 27 middle and high school science teachers in 13 states to be chosen for the fellowship.
Six Star Science is a 10-month program geared toward promoting excellence in K-12 science education. The program expands teaching skills in updating teacher content, pedagogy knowledge and the research process.
Participating teachers will work together to complete nine online units through group discussion, planning, sharing of assignments, poster sessions, blogging, private instructor feedback and quizzes/tests.
Correll said the fellowship already has completed Unit 1 online, focusing primarily on plagiarism and citing sources correctly when conducting research.
“I have really enjoyed this fellowship so far because my classmates are from all over the country, and I am learning that no matter where we are, students seem to struggle in the same areas,” Correll said. “I am hoping this fellowship will help me become a stronger teacher and lead our students to think more like scientists, and gain a better appreciation for the subject.”
The next unit’s focus is on creating a lesson about a modern-day scientist and his current research. Correll is basing her lesson upon Erik Johnson and his coastal restoration research to increase shore bird populations.