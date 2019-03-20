Registration is open for the River Region Art Association's Spring Art Camp, which will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 15-19 at the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
The cost is $22 for a single day or $100 for all five days. To register, visit riverregionartassociation.org or call (225) 644-8496.
A different project will be featured on each day of Spring Art Camp:
- April 15: Rock painting with Peg Carbo
- April 16: Painting, cutting and pasting swamp scenes with Mary Crochet
- April 17: "Sassy Birds" with Kathy Bourgeois
- April 18: Making masks with Zettie Ferguson, using wire and buttons, beads and feathers
- April 19: Creating yarn art hangings with LaDonna Johnson.