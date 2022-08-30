Alligator Bayou Road has reopened after the completion of a flood control structure for the Bluff Swamp/Spanish Lake basin.
Parish officials from Ascension and Iberville parishes announced Friday that the road was set to open at 10 a.m. Aug. 29.
The new Fish Bayou flood control structure is nearing completion and operational. Some fieldwork was scheduled in Iberville Parish on Monday before.
This new flood control structure was built at Fish Bayou’s confluence with Bayou Manchac. Parish officials said the structure included constructing a new double 12-by-12-foot control structure, channel restoration and wetland rehabilitation. The $3.5 million project was funded with $1 million from the Pontchartrain Levee Board and $2.5 million from the East Ascension Drainage Board.
“Working together with our neighbors in Iberville parish, we have improved this area for our residents," Parish President Clint Cointment said. "Where once, they have worried about floodwaters overtaking the levee, we now have a new mechanism in place to abate the waters."