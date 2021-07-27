The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 15-22:
July 15
Batiste, Renelle: 134 Evangeline Drive No. 210, Donaldsonville; Age: 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Strange, Xavier Bernard: 121 Burns Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 19; vehicle license required, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Fletcher, Germaine: 242 Evangeline Extension, Donaldsonville; Age: 33; probation violation parish
Ourso, Michael Paul: 65425 Bayou Road, Plaquemine; Age: 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Dunn, Irealle Marie: 505 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Nicholas, Dason: 1214 W. La. 30 No. 1, Gonzales; Age: 29; operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Fairchild, Garrett E.: 12361 Fairchild Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; violations of protective orders, possession of marijuana second, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Escobar, Roberto: 6444 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 37; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
July 16
Ricks, Delynn M.: 909 S. Abe Ave., Gonzales; Age: 27; two counts battery of a dating partner, resisting an officer
Schroeder, Rhiannon: 13200 Depen St., Gonzales; Age: 39; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Murphy, Sean R.: 36612 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; Age: 38; two counts surety, principals, theft of $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, theft less than $1,000, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Furnish, Justin Kent: 13480 Liberty Lane, St. Amant; Age: 30; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Johnson, Georgiana: 17214 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; Age: 48; second degree battery
Bobbitt, Rickey: 18603 A Gautreau Lane, Denham Springs; Age: 57; battery of a dating partner
Johnson, Ashley Deshae: 38294 Tammy Road No. 6, Prairieville; Age: 31; surety, government benefits fraud, money laundering $20,000 to $100,000, illegal transmission of monetary funds, criminal conspiracy
Johnson, Christian Nicole: 225 W. Jeansonne St., Gonzales; Age: 31; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Washington, Joshua Shain: 414 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 30; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, eye protective devices to be worn by motorcyclist-windshield on motorcycle, safety helmets, off-road vehicles-authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, flight from an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, reckless operation
Earl Sr., Julian C.: 36442 Marcell Road, Geismar; Age: 45; stalking
July 17
Melancon, Tyreik Davis: 1606 Phillip St., Donaldsonville; Age: 23; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, flight from an officer, no seat belt, no motor vehicle insurance
Brown, Mike Darrel: 37313 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 26; resisting a police officer with force or violence, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons
Boudreaux Jr., Curtis Lee: 11248 Emerson Road, Geismar; Age: 43; simple burglary (all others), two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, theft $5000 but less than $25,000, access device fraud $5,000 to $25,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Peppers Jr., John Nelson: 15582 Hood Road, Denham Springs; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Hollifield Jr., David Leon: 68296 Walker Road, Kentwood; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ceasar, Tamikia Shantell: 104 Mike St., Carencro; Age: 34; theft of a motor vehicle of $5,000 to $25,000
Templet, Dustin: 43158 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; resisting an officer
July 18
Hebert, Brandon S.: 449 La. 1 N., Brusly; Age: 38; theft less than $1,000
Mumphrey, Isaac: 811 Lessard St., Donaldsonville; Age: 51; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple battery, aggravated battery, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Winner, Caceres Giron: 1827 Monroe St., Mandeville; Age: 21; traffic-control signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated-first
Doyle, Jawayne: 18550 Perkins Oak Road, Prairieville; Age: 31; domestic abuse battery
Taylor Jr., Ricky Nelson: 1715 Loretta D St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; aggravated criminal damage to property
Simon, Jeff L.: 12195 Roddy Road No. 2, Gonzales; Age: 32; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
July 19
Williams, Michael Anthony: 39123 Pirogue Ave., Gonzales; Age: 42; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana
Lundy, Jamari: 14114 Pecan Ridge Drive, Gonzales; Age: 18; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice/simple assault, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)
Gonzalez, Angel: 41032 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; two counts violations of protective orders
Ramirez, Ricardo: 41270 Merritt Evans Road 32, Prairieville; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant, second degree robbery
Hutchinson, Jayme: 322 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales; Age: 19; indecent behavior with juveniles
Gomez, Anner Daniel: 15155 La. 44, Gonzales; Age: 23; aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation
Johnson, Roddy Demond: 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; theft of a firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana-third or more, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
North, Marlon D.: 33054 La. 943 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000
July 20
Ward, Ashanti: 41063 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 18; simple criminal damage to property less than $500, simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery
Nicholas, Carolyn A.: 3298 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; principals, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, principals, simple battery
Orgeron, Jonathan: 9231 Pertuis Road, St. Amant; Age: 40; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Thomas, Catrina: 222 Project Drive, Vacherie; Age: 43; battery of a dating partner
Keller, Toby: 218 Camelia Ave., LaPlace; Age: 58; failure to appear-bench warrant
Valin, Noah Adam: 13132 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; violations of protective orders
Hernandez, Joseph Paul: 18057 Grace St., Prairieville; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, violations of registration provisions
Jackson, Gerard Anthony: 210 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, security required, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, turning movements and required signals, stop signs and yield signs, driving on roadway laned for traffic, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, windshields required, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited
July 21
Lewis, Damian T.: 12487 Hebert Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Babineaux III, McKinley:, 101 Chico Alley, Church Point; Age: 22; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, transactions involving proceeds from drug distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, display of plates, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Tran, Lan: 213 Mill Stone Drive, Thibodeaux; Age: 40; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
West, Carlos: 18025 La. 933, Prairieville; Age: 37; two counts first degree rape-victim under 13 years of age
Bergeron, Hayden R.: 17220 Parker Heights Road, Prairieville; Age: 27; two counts resisting an officer, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine)
July 22
Brown, Corey Nicholas: 4223 S. Liberty St., New Orleans; Age: 21; no seat belt, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, turning movements and required signals, careless operation
Taylor Jr., Turner Terrell: 5118 Louisa Drive, New Orleans; Age: 25; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, no seat belt
Duplessis, Lakeisha: 12487 Hebert Road 104, Gonzales; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery
Thompson, James Andrew: 1114 E. Bonnie St., Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant
Shorty Jr., Willie Christopher: 40501 Cross Ridge Ave., Gonzales; Age: 28; resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery