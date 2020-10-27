Lamar-Dixon Expo Center has partnered with Movies on the Mississippi to show classic drive-in-style movies in the expo center’s parking lots.
Massive screens will be set up in different parking lots at Lamar-Dixon, and sound can be tuned in on car radios. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time, and parking will be assigned on arrival. Concessions can be ordered by downloading the food app.
Each evening’s selections will include children’s films, family films and adult-oriented horror movies. Movie nights began Oct. 21.
The list of showings for the remainder of October includes the LSU football game against Auburn on the Oct. 31.
Patrons are encouraged to enjoy the show from the comfort of their cars, or within the allotted space. Social distancing must be practiced at all times when in the proximity of people outside of your party.
For information, to see a full movie schedule and to purchase tickets, visit moviesonthems.com/lamardixon.