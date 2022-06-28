McNeese State University recently released its honors lists for the spring semester.
To be on the president’s honor list, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also eligible provided that student was on the president’s honor list the previous semester.
The president’s honor list includes:
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs: Christina R. Canale, Kamryn L. Duncan, Alaina G. Fontenot
Walker: Katie G. Van Der Mark
Tangipahoa Parish
Amite: Hezekiah Emanuel Neason
Kentwood: Caylon J. Brabham
Ponchatoula: Aeryn Elizabeth Tyrney
Ascension Parish
Gonzales: Ciara E. Young
Prairieville: Christian Ray Donnelly
St. Amant: Zane L. Zeppuhar
The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.
The honor roll includes:
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baker: Taylor A. Colar, Cedric E. Robins, Terikka Nevels Walter
Zachary: Claire B. Chandler
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs: Tiara Robertson
Maurepas: Kameron J. Aime
Tangipahoa Parish
Hammond: Desha Renee Hubbard
Kentwood: Natalie Dorene Johnson
Ponchatoula: Carol May
Ascension Parish
Geismar: Kalleigh Patrolia Flucke
Gonzales: Casie L. Savoy
Prairieville: Andre W. Husers
East Feliciana Parish
Ethel: Brittany Shay Hall Saxton
West Feliciana Parish
St. Francisville: Maci J. Vincent