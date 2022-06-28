McNeese State University recently released its honors lists for the spring semester.

To be on the president’s honor list, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also eligible provided that student was on the president’s honor list the previous semester.

The president’s honor list includes:

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs: Christina R. Canale, Kamryn L. Duncan, Alaina G. Fontenot

Walker: Katie G. Van Der Mark

Tangipahoa Parish

Amite: Hezekiah Emanuel Neason

Kentwood: Caylon J. Brabham

Ponchatoula: Aeryn Elizabeth Tyrney

Ascension Parish

Gonzales: Ciara E. Young

Prairieville: Christian Ray Donnelly

St. Amant: Zane L. Zeppuhar

The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.

The honor roll includes:

East Baton Rouge Parish

Baker: Taylor A. Colar, Cedric E. Robins, Terikka Nevels Walter

Zachary: Claire B. Chandler

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs: Tiara Robertson

Maurepas: Kameron J. Aime

Tangipahoa Parish

Hammond: Desha Renee Hubbard

Kentwood: Natalie Dorene Johnson

Ponchatoula: Carol May

Ascension Parish

Geismar: Kalleigh Patrolia Flucke

Gonzales: Casie L. Savoy

Prairieville: Andre W. Husers

East Feliciana Parish

Ethel: Brittany Shay Hall Saxton

West Feliciana Parish

St. Francisville: Maci J. Vincent