The Gonzales Garden Club had its second virtual meeting on Oct. 7 in anticipation of autumn activities.
Members Brenda Bertrand, Janis D’Benedetto and Ellen Posey presented colorful horizontal-line arrangements. Civic Development chair Mary Jo Pohlig reported plans to coordinate with the city maintenance department in refurbishing garden plots at the Jambalaya Park and Kids Kove park. The horticulture hint for this month is to plant chrysanthemums and marigolds to add color to a fall garden then nourish them weekly with a water-soluble fertilizer.
The featured topic of the day was floral design with home garden findings. Members named aspects of floral design that interest them such as flower colors, design shape, plant texture, vase selection and mechanics components.
Member Marilyn Rice, a floral design veteran, presented groups of plant material based on their form and function in arrangements. To begin a flower arrangement, basic mechanics include a container conducive to the design proportion, a means of support for the plant material, and helpful stabilizing aids. Florists' items for structural support are such things as wet foam, chicken wire, floral frogs, water tubes, stakes, pins, picks and clay.
Rice demonstrated how to select flowers and foliage based on the line/structure, shape/form, volume/mass, and proportion/filler functions. She presented photos of floral designs in mass, horizontal, vertical, crescent and S-curve styles. She encouraged members to collect natural elements such as driftwood, gnarly branches, lichen, stumps, pods, rocks and shells to embellish designs.
“Don’t be afraid to experiment," Rice said. "Get a theme or idea in your head and put something together. Sometimes it's a total failure, but sometimes it’s great."
Rice has been a member of the Gonzales Garden Club for 23 years. “It really means a lot to me," she said." I love everyone in it. I’ve seen members pass away, great people, just nice people. I can’t imagine not being in it.”
She said the club has "evolved over the years into more philanthropic work,” adding that she likes the challenges the garden club presents in following the federated club guidelines. In addition to her affiliation with the Gonzales Garden Club, Rice is a founder of the Pelican Point Garden Club and has been a member of Ascension Master Gardener Association since 2007.
In November the garden club will hear from horticulture chair Conchita Richey, who will discuss container gardening with emphasis on transitions from spring through winter.