THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
FRIDAY
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
FARMERS/ARTS AND CRAFTS MARKET: 7 a.m. to noon, La. 621 Outdoor Market, 39275 La. 621, Gonzales. Featuring local farmers, and handmade and homemade arts and crafts vendors.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
GUN AND KNIFE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. See the hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, knives, jewelry, camouflage, militaria, and related items at discount prices. $9 for adults, $2 for children (ages 6-11). Under 18 admitted with adult only. Law enforcement in uniform admitted free. capgunshows.com.
TUESDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT EXCEL: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with the uses if a spreadsheet and practice using the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2016. (225) 647-3955.
RIBBON CUTTING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., The Physique Drive, 805 E. Ascension St., Gonzales. Celebrate the opening of The Physique Dr. with a ribbon cutting.
INTRODUCTION TO WINDOWS 10: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people with little or no computing experience. (225) 647-3955.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. A monthly craft club that will meet on the first Tuesday of every month at the Galvez branch. Bring your own project (or find inspiration at the library) while you meet and socialize with other crafters in the area. Coffee and assorted equipment will be provided, as well as a selection of instructional material and patterns to get you started. (225) 622-3339.
HISTORY OF THE NATIONAL LEPROSARIUM IN CARVILLE, LOUISIANA: 6:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. (225) 673-8699.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
KOKUSAIKA: 4 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. If you're interested in cosplay, anime, manga, gaming, etc., then this Japanese cultural club for teens is for you. Open to all teens ages 12-18. Cosplay is welcome. Crafting is optional. (225) 647-3955.
RIBBON CUTTING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sugarfield Spirits, 481 W. Eastbank St., Gonzales. Celebrate the opening of Sugarfield Spirits with a ribbon cutting.
Jan. 9
JOB SEARCHING ON THE INTERNET: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Learn to use the Internet as a vital tool in your job search. (225) 647-3955.
AARP FRAUD PREVENTION WORKSHOP: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. AARP hosts a Fraud Prevention Workshop at the library. Join the library for a lively discussion on how to spot and avoid identity theft and fraud so you can protect yourself and your family. (225) 647-3955.
EXPLORING CREATIVE SEWING: 4 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. (225) 673-8699.
