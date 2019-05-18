DONALDSONVILLE — If flickers of lightning appear on the horizon when a high school football game is underway in the Ascension Parish school district, the home team's head athletic trainer is one of the first lines of defense.
The trainer will be watching a cell phone mobile app, paid for by the school district, that will indicate if lightning strikes twice within 8 miles, or once within 6 miles away.
If either of those scenarios happens, it's time to clear the field. The athletic director alerts a referee, who blows the whistle to stop the clock and send the players back to the locker room for a 30-minute wait on the weather.
"It's a human looking at an app, worried about the players, band members and spectators. It's a lot of pressure," said Jeff Parent, supervisor of maintenance for the school district.
Used for middle school and high school outdoor sports events, the phone app is a good tool, say those who use it.
But the school district is looking at going a step further, with a severe weather system that would be mounted outdoors, monitoring wind speed and barometric pressure, among other things, and that would sound a loud siren for players and others to clear the field. Immediately and unmistakably.
"Our biggest thing is trying to take as much of the human element out as possible," Parent said.
"It's a big step forward," said Scott Arceneaux, head athletic trainer at St. Amant High School.
In Ascension Parish, this kind of siren alert system is used at the chemical plants and at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Parent said he first saw the sirens in use at school football games in Zachary and Lafayette.
It was two situations involving football and bad weather in Ascension Parish last fall that prompted Parent to begin researching the possibility of bringing the alert system to his own school district.
One was a football night featuring four games, eight middle schools. When bad weather came up, Parent said, the different school staffs were all "doing something different during the storm."
They were using different phone apps or had the apps set at varying mile-readings for lightning alerts or they couldn't get cell phone service.
"It was all human judgment," Parent said.
In the end, the football event was shut down.
The other "aha" moment for Parent last fall was a night of bad weather at a high school football game that caused the game to be ended and the area evacuated. The public address system was under repair at the time, so a school administrator, umbrella in hand, walked in the streaming rain through the bleachers, spreading the word to evacuate, he said.
Last month, the school board's maintenance committee gave Parent the go-ahead to put out a request for proposals for a severe weather system for the district's four high schools, estimated at a cost of $160,000. Bids should be coming in next month, Parent said.
School Board members will consider the expenditure when they approve the district's budget for the new fiscal year that begins in July.
If the funding becomes available, Parent hopes to have a severe weather system in place by the fall. Hopefully, he said, it could be expanded to middle schools, which are now covered by the cell phone app system, for their outdoor sports, and to primary schools.
The system would be useful any time students would be outdoors, whether at football practice, in P.E., at band or cheerleader practice or in Junior ROTC drill.
The severe weather system also monitors for potentially dangerously high heat and humidity, as does the phone app currently in use.
"Weather and environment issues are a very deep concern to me," Arceneaux said.
The wrong decision, he said, "can bring catastrophic results."
But the weather alert system by itself will not cancel the game, Parent said. Humans will still be making that decision.
Parent said school system staff are interested in talking to the companies that make the systems.
"'Tell us about your product, how can it help us the best?'" is what they want to know, Parent said.
"We're not severe weather experts," he said.