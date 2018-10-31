Veterans Day events planned
On Sunday, Nov. 11, the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation will host a Veterans Day observance at Veterans Park in Gonzales at 11 a.m. The AVMP Foundation has invited local families to attend the event.
Guest speaker will be Desert Storm veteran Troy Broussard, AARP Louisiana director of advocacy and outreach. Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony. For more information, contact Tanya Whitney at ascvetspark@gmail.com or (256) 656-2124.
The Ascension Veterans Parade will follow the observance, starting at 2 p.m. from Irma Boulevard. The parade route will follow Worthey Road to Burnside Avenue, turn onto Cornerview and then back to Irma Boulevard.
All veterans are invited to ride in the parade. Floats will be provided.
Grand marshals will be veterans Richard Webre, U.S. Army retired; Randy Webre, veteran of the Louisiana Army National Guard; and Bobby Webre, U.S. Army and Operation Urgent Fury (Grenada) veteran.
There is no cost to be a part of the parade, but participants are asked to register. For more information, contact Brent Gautreau at (225) 485-7875.
Honoring those who served
Wreaths are on sale for the fourth annual Ascension Parish Wreaths Across America Day.
On Dec. 15, members of the Ascension Parish community will gather to honor veterans during the holiday season as part of Wreaths Across America Day. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park, 612 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
Donations and specific requests are being accepted for Ascension Parish’s event. The wreaths are $15 each. For an order form or more information, email ascvetspark@gmail.com or call (225) 612-0805. Wreaths can be ordered online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/16100/groups/?relatedIds=0.
At the library
Check out these events at the Ascension Parish Library:
FALL LANTERNS FOR TEENAGERS: Young people in grades six through 12 will create fall lanterns using raffia leaves, a colorful variety of silk leaves, and Mod Podge. Place a tea light candle inside the jar, then light it later to create a glowing autumnal display. The program will be offered at all four locations of Ascension Parish Library:
- Dutchtown, 13278 La. 73, Geismar, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, phone (225) 673-8699.
- Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St., at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, phone (225) 473-8052.
- Gonzales, 708 S. Irma Blvd., at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, phone (225) 647-3955.
- Galvez, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, phone (225) 622-3339.
MONEY FOR COLLEGE: Career coaches Shannon Hattier and Latonya Calvey of the Ascension Parish Schools will lead college funding seminars at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Ascension Parish libraries in Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St., (225) 473-8052; and Gonzales, 708 S. Irma Blvd., (225) 647-3955. They will share their expertise about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and TOPS. Parent and students are encouraged to attend together and hear how financial aid really works, as well as how to qualify for and keep the TOPS Award.
LIBRARY OUTREACH SERVICES: The Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library will be showing off its new outreach services vehicle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville, (225) 622-3339. There will be family fun and games, jambalaya provided by the Jambalaya Festival Association, and a visit from Clifford, the Big Red Dog.
LEGO CLUB: First-time builders and masters of Lego construction are both welcome when the Ascension Parish Library Lego Club gathers at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Dutchtown Branch Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. Participants can choose whether to tackle the Lego Challenge or build whatever they like. The library will provide the Legos, but materials and creations must stay at the library. Duplo Blocks and Mega Bloks will be available for younger children. For information, call (225) 673-8699.