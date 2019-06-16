A tanker ship has hit the Sunshine Bridge, causing a closure in both directions until further notice.
U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Petty Officer Lexie Preston said the ship hit the structure at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, but the damage to the bridge is not yet known.
Preston said no injuries have been reported, but authorities have closed traffic in both directions until further notice. She previously had said the vessel was carrying coal, but further investigation has showed the vessel is a tank ship.
It's unknown if any cargo was on board, but no pollution to the waterway has been reported.
State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said traffic is being diverted to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Gramercy.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesman Rodney Mallett said inspectors are on their way to the scene to determine the damage.
This incident marks the second time in a year the Sunshine Bridge has been closed after a vessel collided with the structure.
A crane barge crashed into the bridge on Oct. 12, a collision that should’ve caused the structure to collapse according to a top state highway official who testified at U.S Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board hearings last month.
The Marquette Transportation towboat crash caused the bridge to be closed completely for two months, then it remained partially closed for crash-related repairs through mid-March.
DOTD estimated the cost of that crash to be up to $5 million, but a full report with the findings of the May hearings won't be available until at least the end of this year.