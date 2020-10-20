Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Sept. 28-Oct. 2:
CIVIL SUITS
Quicken Loans LLC v. Lacey L. Bourgeois aka Lacey Bourgeois and Eddie Kohl, executory process.
State of Louisiana v. Kifton Drakkar Lewis, forfeiture/seizure.
United Services Automobile Association v. Rachel Clements, Freeway Insurance Services, America LLC dba USAgencies, damages.
Sorrento Lumber Co. Inc. v. Byron E Talbot Contractor Inc., open account.
Huey P. Jacob Jr. v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety, judicial review.
James Michael Hymel v. Louisiana State Department of Public Safety and Control and Driver Improvement License, judicial review.
Kody Severin and Dina Marie Palazola v. Gray Insurance Co., Renes Industries Inc. and Joshua Guillot, damages.
Norman Sanchez and Mary Sanchez v. Guardianship.
University of Louisiana System Board and Southeastern Louisiana v. Falynn Renee Rouyea, damages.
Ivy Dugas, Mid Inc. dba Oak Grove Shop v. Louisiana State Department Transportation and Development, damages.
Amber Desiree Phillips v. Michael Shaun Phillips, annulment.
Buddy Jones v. Methanex Fortier Inc., Methanex Geismar II LLC, Methanex Geismar III LLC, Methanex Louisiana LLC, Methanex USA LLC, Methanex USA Services LLC, Methanex Waterloo LLC, Kent & Smith Holdings LLC dba Kent Energy Environ & Material aka Kent Energy & Environmental Services, damages.
Levan Jackson v. National General Insurance Co., damages.
Bank of America Na v. Janine G. Smith, open account.
Citibank NA v. Quincy T. Jackson, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Mark R. Hebert aka Mark Hebert aka Mark Randall Hebert, Patti Hebert aka Patti Sanchez Hebert, promissory note.
Jeffery Rapp and Lorry Rapp v. Gray Insurance Co., Thomas Cousin, Lagreca Services Inc. and State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co., damages.
Allyson Marie Richardson v. William Franklin Nicholas, executory judgment.
Kimberly McDade Vicknair and Vicknair Kimberly McDade v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., damages.
Jennifer L. Harelson v. Clayton M. Leto, miscellaneous.
Peggy Morris v. Alexis Vadivega, Old American Indemnity Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins., damages.
Kieyanda Jones v. Five Star Van Transportation LLC, ABC Insurance Co., Joseph Frank Lewis, Odyssey House Louisiana Inc and GHI Insurance Co., damages.
Robert Fladd v. Jake Gorman and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Charles Andrew Sholar and Regena Riley Sholar v. Parc 73 LLC, damages.
Donielle Hebert v. Austin Swift, Safe Auto Insurance Co. and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Justin Charles Courville, damages.
Fuentes Arohin Sanchez v. Margaret Parker, Ascension Council On Aging Inc. and New Hampshire Insurance Co., damages.
Levi Lewis Jr. v. Progressive Security Insurance Co., ABC Insurance Co., Rebecca Marchand and Kel Marchand, damages.
Dr. Elizabeth Le v. Medical Review Claim and Maxine Sherman, medical review panel.
Wilbur Dempsey and Betty Matthews v. Estate of James Green Jr, declaratory judgment.
Charles Hines v. David P. Artieta, Team Transport Inc. dba Brothers Trucking Sherman and Protective Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Emily Phillips, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Derrick Minor, child support.
Lisa Lynette Perkins v. Lawrence Leroy Perkins, divorce.
Larrine Marie Ross v. Gerald Anthony Ross, divorce.
Valerie Mendoza Diez v. Dustin Michael Diez, divorce.
Mark S. Harry v. Melina G. Harry, divorce.
Justin Fraley v. Joanna Laborde, paternity.
Holly Sheets v. Scott Sheets, divorce.
Sonya Deweese v. Richard Deweese, divorce.
Jajuan Gair Hickerson v. Emanuel Jude Hickerson III, divorce.
Marie Brown v. Robert Brown, divorce.
Chad Rodrigue v. Tracey Rodrigue, divorce.
Marcie Jill Causey v. Bryan Paul Kaigler, divorce.
Kimberly L. Boulden v. Clifton P. Boulden, divorce.
Danielle Miller Rayborn v. Joseph R. Rayborn, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Ralph J. Daigle Sr.
Succession of Marion S. Oliver
Succession of Betty L. Hebert
Succession of John L. Burt Jr. Aka, John Lucius Burt Jr.
Succession of Hazel Joseph
Succession of Jason D. Hood
Succession of John Louis Savoy Sr.
Succession of Laura L. Fontenot Savoy
Succession of Janet Ann Anderson Bourgeois
Succession of Ardis Kay Brown
Succession of Ajoraica Tiera Parker