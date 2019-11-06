The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Oct. 24-31:
Oct. 24
Hayes, Michael: 36, 13449 Burnt Pecan Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, signal lamps and signal devices.
Bougere, Gerald: 27, 7035 La. 70, Plattenville, state probation violation.
Kelly, Michael Blake: 35, 8342 Lake Park Drive, Denham Springs, felony theft.
Hutchinson, Shelby: 22, 8315 Ruby St., Sorrento, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gremillion, Blaine Alan: 34, 1860 Boulevard De Providence, of Baton Rouge, rented or leased motor vehicles/obtaining by false representation, etc./failure to return/defenses/penalties.
Conish Jr., Quinton Q.: 26, 4412 Walter Hill Road, Darrow, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Youngblood, Randall: 58, 905 S. Quiet Ave., Gonzales, home invasion (damage to property).
Price Jr., Dominique D.: 22, 712 Fifth St., B, Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Diaz, Eileen Marie: 32, 248 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, simple battery.
Lacey, Charles O.: 49, 712 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville, simple battery.
Oct. 25
Caldwell, Douglas: 40, 18146 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Walker, Latisha Marie: 32, 190 Evangeline Extension, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Clemmons, Sarah Diahn: 36, 18613 Perkins Oak Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, misdemeanor theft.
Aikens, Christian: 22, 1403 Amber St., Gonzales, felony theft.
Powell Jr., Donald P.: 51, 15290 Forest Oak Road, Prairieville, felony unauthorized use of a movable, misdemeanor theft, simple battery of persons with infirmities.
Green, Rodneka R.: 22, 4365 Randolph Ave., New Orleans, misdemeanor theft, aggravated battery.
LeBlanc, Sidney Louis: 62, 1218 La. 30 W., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bercegeay, Terry Dewayne: 37, 14375 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/commission of any other felony, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Bissett, Jason L.: 39, 44091 Maurice Bourgeois Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Simon, Jamie L.: 35, 15241 Braud Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving.
Oct. 26
Martin, Clifford W.; 61, 1160 America St., Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Hernandez, Janie Lizzette: 21, 704 W. Toby St., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Green, Takoia Laquelle: 30, 506 Martin Luther King, Napoleonville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Bennett, Latesha: 24, 6346 Blackberry St., Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Smith, Daniel L.: 40, 276 Apartment Court Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Landry, Ebony: 30, 1826 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Perla-Saravia, Hector: 28, 15347 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville, hold for other agency, operating vehicle while license is suspended, expired motor vehicle insurance, domestic abuse battery.
Heap, Hunter C.: 38, 11078 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, probation violation, failure to appear in court.
Dupuy, Jonai Nyomi: 29, 45617 Lake Martin Road, St. Amant, insulting or threatening an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Duncan, Kalisha N.: 18, 38182 Stanley St., Prairieville, Domestic Abuse Battery, simple battery.
Macaulay, Courtney Nickalette: 33, 4527 St. Bernard Ave., New Orleans, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, monetary instrument abuse, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Melancon, William Jacob: 25, 37553 Southwood Village Ave., Prairieville, surety, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Oct. 27
Coleman, Mark: 31, 130 Boardwalk St., Laplace, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of marijuana.
Zacarias, Juan: 33, 10615 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, hold for other agency, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
Chauvin, Shane M.: 37, 38164 Smith Road, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Pulido-Godinez, Jesus: 34, 7550 Pecue Lane, Baton Rouge, following vehicles, vehicle license required, no inspection certificate, operating while intoxicated.
Perez, Padron: 25, 13562 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, hold for other agency, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass/all other offenses, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Girard, Candace Michelle: 37, 12129 Beco Road, St. Amant, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Lassetter, Donald Norwood: 34, 13390 JB Templet Road, Gonzales, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court, possession of heroin, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, simple burglary/vehicle, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Bennett, Otis L.: 51, 35291 Rayville Road, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Carmouche, Chad: 47, 37426 Cypress Place Ave., Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Sarver, Dustin Todd: 38, 6071 Standard Mill, Rayne, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Oct. 28
Humphrey, Lavonda Lambert: 52, 458 Marion County, Yellville, Arkansas, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated, when lighted lamps are required.
Sihto, Christian P.: 22, 17163 Aimee Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Schaefer, Daniel: 37, 519 N. Bullion Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, vagrancy.
Spann, Anna Elizabeth: 33, address unavailable, state probation violation, failure to appear in court.
Butler, Jonathan M.: 33, 1305 E. Bayou Road, 109, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Millet Jr., Randal Wayne: 31, 4403 Tibbs St., Shreveport, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, second or subsequent offenses, no motor vehicle insurance, violations of registration provisions, careless operation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Ester, DiSean: 19, 10067 Clark Road, Gonzales, hold for other agency, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property.
Dimm, Nicholas: 30, 110 Crescent Park, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Mitchell, Horace: 57, 1410 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Wells, Anna Jean: 37, 12232 Roddy Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Oct. 29
Rabalais, Clayton Joel: 24, 9904 Belle Drive, St. Francisville, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law.
Falgout, Justin: 24, 8354 Brittany Road, Sorrento, domestic abuse battery.
Robinson, Kimberly: 37, 1364 Swan Ave., Baton Rouge, bank fraud.
Cantrell Jr., Walter A.: 66, 315 Lafourche St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Maher, William Joseph: 39, 11261 Denham Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Reed, Dexter Hakeemm: 22, 2377 Tennessee St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer.
Joseph, Miles Anthony: 22, 1314 E. Silverleaf St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Lennette, Garrick: 30, 15941 Gunboat Landing, Maurepas, state probation violation, issuing worthless checks, failure to appear in court.
Triplett, Joshua: 23, 6610 La. 74, St. Gabriel, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple assault.
Sanders Jr., Gordon: 47, 228 Pinne Drive, Marrero, felony cruelty to animals/aggravated.
Brown, Eric K.: 40, 38109 Willow Lake Road, Prairieville, owner to secure registration, vehicle license required, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, expired motor vehicle insurance, security required, expired drivers’ license, hit-and-run driving, following vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Rizzuto, Paul Abby: 34, 2518 Walker Road, Scott, two counts of violations of protective orders.
Louque Jr., Ryan: 25, 1215 N. Anita St., Gonzales, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated.
Wright, Chad: 36, 297 County Road, Taylor, Texas, felony theft.
Oct. 30
Monroe, Tony Joseph: 29, 17 Bellina Drive, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Preston, Abigail M.: 31, 11419 La. 431, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Jacob, Jessie James: 37, 11429 La. 431, St. Amant, five counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Willis, Kristian L.: 27, 18012 Cecil James Road, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, probation violation.
Weams, Jarvis: 25, 39062 West Lane, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, felony illegal carrying of weapons, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Parks Jr., Cleveland Thomas: 38, 37313 La. 74, Lot 1, Geismar, failure to appear in court, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Williams Jr., David: 43, 163 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, failure to appear in court.
Grisaffe, Bradley: 25, 304 Canal St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Moss, Michael: 44, 2186 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, hold for other agency, second-degree battery.
White, Travis Montreall: 37, 2545 Lark St., Baton Rouge, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of felony theft.
Lemaire, Mitzi M.: 48, 2013 10th St., Kenner, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Bergeron, Tess: 48, 249 Virginia St., two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant.
Oct. 31
Cedotal, Samantha: 23, 326 La. 401, Napoleonville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.