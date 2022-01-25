Ever wondered why Gonzales doesn't have a Mardi Gras parade?
Gonzales resident Joy McKeller, a Dow Chemical chemist, did and decided to look into if it was time to bring Mardi Gras to Gonzales streets.
After more than three years of questioning residents and hosting a social media survey to see if residents wanted Mardi Gras parade in Ascension Parish, McKeller realized that the time was now. COVID-19 delayed their plans, but they are ready to roll.
Ascension has been host to small neighborhood parades, and several krewes have held balls over the years.
McKeller and a group of Gonzales residents formed the Krewe of Ascension Mambo and are having a gala, ball and parade in coming weeks.
"The people are ready for some Mardi Gras in Gonzales," she said.
Many responding to the survey said they are tired of driving to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and other communities for Mardi Gras parades and thought the parish is big enough to host its own parade.
McKeller said the krewe has received tremendous support from the business community and local officials.
The name was picked because of "this area's love of music and dance," McKeller said. "Lots of people don't know it, but we love to dance in Gonzales."
McKeller serves a krewe president, and Rainie Favorite is the vice president.
The group's first parade is starting small with 30 floats and they're looking for marching bands. The deadline to enter the parade is Sunday. A float entry costs $175. Registration forms are at the Gonzales City Hall or can be received by emailing info@kreweofascension.com.
McKeller and Favorite hosted a Facebook Live session in December to outline parade rules and received more than 75 comments and questions. They have outlined rules to keep riders and paradegoers safe.
The gala, set for Saturday, is an invitation-only event to introduce the krewe to local elected officials and others.
The krewe's ball is Feb. and tickets are on sale through EventBrite.com or visit the group's Facebook page.
The parade rolls at 2 p.m. Feb. 19, taking the route of the Gonzales Christmas Parade, which starts on Irma Boulevard, travels up Counterview Road and then down Burnside Avenue to La. 30.
The krewe's inaugural year won't include a royal court, but McKeller says plans are already underway for the 2023 event.
"We're small now, but we're growing and hope to get bigger every year," she said.