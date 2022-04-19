Court cases filed in Ascension Parish March 28-April 1:
CIVIL SUITS
Nolan Thibodaux v. Kaylon R. Hogan, Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance C.o and Ean Holdings LLC, damages.
Conn Appliances Inc. v. Albert Scott, executory judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Maranda K. Phelps and Jerry D. Phelps, monies due.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc v. Stephan McAnnally, monies due.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Wandetta N. Reynard, monies due.
Kristen D. (on behalf of a minor) Stewart, Darryl (on behalf of a minor) Domio v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., Darryl Rayborn and Michele Rayborn, damages.
Citibank NA v. Jack R. Goddard, open account.
Nations Lending Corp. and Ohio Corp. v. Deletrieck Delaune Dickerson and Latanya R. Fields Dickerson, executory process.
Citibank NA v. Darris Whittine, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Brad M. Joseph, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Emery Moore, open account.
Kyle R. Rome v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Midland Funding LLC v. Terry Brown, executory judgment.
Dallas J. Morrissey and Sarah E. Melancon v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co. and John S. Hurst, damages.
Rebecca Smart and Emmett Smart v. Latuso Investments LLC dba Servicemaster Restoration & Cleaning, Logan Latuso, Robert Robbie Latuso, XYZ Insurance Co. and State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., damages.
Paz Virna I. Gutierrez v. Momentum Building Services LLC, Christine N. Sedotal, Jimmie L. Holmes Jr., Carmen Pena and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Christin L. Simon v. Charles F. Doty Jr., TMS Environmental LLC and Zurich American Insurance Co., damages.
Richard Francingues v. Corey Butler, Lowes Home Centers LLC and National Union Fire Insurance Co. Pittsburgh, damages.
Exchange of Automobile Inter Insurance v. Paris Smith, damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Chrisy Cavalier, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Henry Stewart, contract.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Jason Mark Smith, agreement.
Capital One Bank NA v. Mason C. Wascom, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Trey J. Laurent, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Savanah M. Montet, open account.
Citibank NA v. Amy M. Hopkins, open account.
Citibank NA v. Alphonse Martin, open account.
Citibank NA v. Debora Carter, open account.
Frank Fuentes Batista v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Thomas Hunt, damages.
US Bank National Association v. Misty Ann Richard AKA/ Misty Ann Richard aka Misty A. Richard aka Misty Richard, executory process.
Rosalie Oubre and Kent Oubre v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Cynthia Mitchell and Floyd Mitchell v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Ins. and Brittany Vicknair, damages.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Comenity Bank v. Eulogia Chavez, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Comenity Bank v. Damone Blount, open account.
Midfirst Bank v. Bill Roberts and Carol Gillis Roberts, promissory note.
GMFS LLC v. Michael J. Sims Jr., promissory note.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Kyle A. Sonnier, monies due.
Roger Runnels v. Steven Crochet, ABC Insurance Co., By Faith Trucking Walk and Wilshire Insurance Co., damages.
Anthony Henderson and Natasha Henderson v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Midfirst Bank v. Joyce Marie LeBlanc, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Jakya Mitchell, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jamarias Williams, child support.
Rebecca Johnson Steen v. Mitchell B. Steen, divorce.
Jose Diez v. Anna Diez, divorce.
Jessica K. Gunning v. Stewart Austin Gunning, divorce.
Price Brandy Theresa Julien and Brandy T. Julien Price v. James Christopher Price Sr., divorce.
Charmion Marchand v. Ray Edward Estess, divorce.
Toni D. Blank v. Raymond Blank Jr., divorce.
Lori Russell v. Wayne Russell, divorce.
Deborah Fernandez v. Alfred Fernandez, divorce.
Roger Paul Moore v. Haylie Rebecca Moore, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Mary Lou Kimberly McQuiston
Succession of Paula Sonnenburg Hastings
Succession of Ira Hylton Williams
Succession of Terry Williams
Succession of William McKinley Parker Jr.
Succession of Ruth Mary Gautreau Bergeron
Succession of Lee Ella Lambert Frederic