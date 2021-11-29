Having a senior-laden team is usually a good sign that your team will be successful, and the Donaldsonville Tigers boys basketball team looks the part.
“We have depth and experience returning this season; that should be our strength,” said coach Lionel Gilbert.
Gilbert led the Tigers to a 14-13 season last year and a loss to a tough St. Martinville team in the first round of the 3A playoffs. However, the Tigers return a strong rotation, including reigning district MVP Lawrence Forcell. Forcell is a senior and leads a group of four returning starters.
“We return Forcell, Rayien Oatis, Malik Robertson and Robert Kent as starters from last year,” Gilbert said.
The Tigers get a boost in transfer Troy Cole, who is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and can play multiple positions. The Tigers have started the season with a 3-0 record and a championship at the White Castle tourney.
Cole and Forcell have led the scoring in each game so far. The Tigers' depth will come from some younger players that are expected to play early.
“Freshmen Jai Green, Tahj Williby and Blake Turner should develop and contribute over the course of the season,” Gilbert said.
The Tigers will play a difficult nondistrict schedule against some upper classification teams in New Iberia, East St. John and Catholic High of Baton Rouge.
“Our district will be tough as always, just too early to gauge. We expect it to be a challenge,” Gilbert said.
District foes include St. James, E.D. White, Patterson, Berwick and Lutcher.
As talented as the Tigers will be, the staff knows there are some other areas that will be crucial to their success. “We are working on the mental part of the game, playing with more discipline and continuing to develop character,” Gilbert said.
Having talented players has always been a staple at Donaldsonville. The development of these young men is evident and that will allow the Tigers to go a long way this season.