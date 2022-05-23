Ascension Christian High graduation took place Saturday, May 14 at Household of Faith Church.
Leading the class were valedictorian Gianne L'Jeanne Taylor and salutatorian Jessica Mae Raborn.
Taylor, the daughter of Giovana Joseph and Kendrick Brown and Marcelles Taylor, has attended Ascension Christian since kindergarten. She is a four-year member of the Beta Club, a two- year member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition. Taylor graduated with a 4.6 GPA and 24 hours of college credit. She was awarded a four-year academic scholarship from Nicholls State University as well as a Lion’s Legacy and Health Fellows Scholarship.
Her future plans are to attend Nicholls State University in the fall and major in nursing. Gianni’s inspirational scripture is Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and future.’ ”
Raborn, the daughter of Michelle Raborn and Charles Raborn, has attended Ascension Christian for the last four years. She is a two-year member of the National Honor Society and ACH swim team. This year she served as swim team captain.
Raborn graduated with a 4.5 GPA and 18 hours of college credit. She was awarded a four-year academic scholarship from the University of Louisiana Monroe where she plans to pursue a nursing degree this fall.
Her senior quote is “Why worry? If you’ve done the very best you can, worrying won’t make it any better.” – Walt Disney
Other graduates:
Bella Elizabeth Barbour
Brynn Elizabeth Bosworth
Lamont Dashawn Cooper-Edge II
Ethan Dwayne Cormier
Dylan James Cormier
Alexa Marie Garcia
Daniel Josue Garcia
Luke John Gautreaux
Brennan Reese Hunt
Ethan Lee Hunt
Raisha Aaron Kelly
Brayden Michael LaBorde
Andrew D’Aquin Landry
Jacob Michael LeBlanc
James Michael Markey III
Mackenzie Londyn McDaniel
Joey Marie Painter
Daniel Reese Pyle
Christiona Janae Raven
Willie Matthew Robinson
Robert Michael Siharath
Brandon James Stokley
Dillon Matthew Summers
Emory Christopher Templet
Braden Martin Tregre
Aidan Michael Wascom
Daniel Scott Weimer