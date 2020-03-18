The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Feb. 27-March 5:
Feb. 27
Turner, Daniel Ray: 33, address unavailable, arraignment, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Davis, Darin J.: 30, 120 Davis St., Paincourtville, failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule I drug.
Villenurve, David P.: 49, 10239 T Boy Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Palermo, Sage Michael: 29, 15384 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, bond revocation, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation, second degree battery, simple assault, simple battery, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Farley, Brandon Joseph: 31, 2138 S. Commerce Ave., #304, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony aggravated flight from an officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Adams, Troy E.: 38, 41163 Lee Drive, Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary/all others, two counts of felony theft, six counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of illegal transmission of monetary funds, four counts of forgery, felony identity theft, theft of a firearm.
Small, Kelsey Leigh: 24, 8818 Carriagewood, Prairieville, bond revocation, child desertion.
Rheams, Dale J.: 50, 40185 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Chutz, Benjamin Zachariah: 33, 990 Calmes Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of heroin.
Farley, Brandon Joseph: 31, 2138 S. Commerce Ave., #304, Gonzales, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony aggravated flight from an officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, no passing zone, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Summerville, Katherine Renee: 36, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, #28, Prairieville, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Ficklin, Kendall L.: 54, 44127 La. 42, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence battery, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
Ficklin, Christopher D.: 50, 42387 Wesley Howe Road, Gonzales, principals, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Minton, Chanda: 47, 34980 Covington Lane, Walker, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or drug, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Levy, Thomas: 40, 2824 La. 44, Gonzales, obtaining drug by fraud or forgery.
Brown, Crystal: 37, 39098 Honorable Oaks Ave., Gonzales, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Feb. 28
Langlois-Haynes, Mary A.: 52, 17032 Meadowview Drive, Prairieville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Thompson, John Michael: 31, 940 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery.
Ernesto, Jose: 28, 12359 Cleo Road, Gonzales, hold for other agency, failure to appear in court, simple arson, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery, simple battery.
Bales Jr., Bobby V.: 65, 18676 Scivique Lane, Port Vincent, failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Christen Marie: 35, 518 Williams St., Donaldsonville, aggravated battery.
Nadeau, Sarah: 28, 10314 La. 431, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Gray, Julie: 32, 11015 Beco Road, St. Amant, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Jones Jr., Latrel: 22, 39063 Prairie North Drive, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana, false certificates, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate.
Rachal, Takela Marie: 29, 121 La. 3130, #40B, Pollock, felony theft of a motor vehicle, failure to appear in court.
Dickens, Jayd Lee: 26, 38174 Smith Drive, Prairieville, bond revocation, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Cook, Amber: 29, 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Martin, Shannon Jones: 51, 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law.
Boudreaux, Brittany M.: 28, 104 Daigle St., Pierre Part, operating while intoxicated, parking prohibited at specified places, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Feb. 29
Williams, Laquita D.: 37, 37356 Anderson Road, Geismar, operating vehicle while license is suspended, taillamps, failure to appear in court.
Villar, Gerred Paul: 38, 11049 John Bateman Lane, St. Amant, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule III drug, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Sims, Jeffery Wayne: 48, 194 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Mathews, Jason Paul: 18, 36100 Kleinpeter Road, Prairieville, intentional littering prohibited, when lighted lamps are required, underage operating while intoxicated.
Burgess, Scott Michael: 28, 37331 St. Marie Ave., Prairieville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Miller, Christopher Anthony: 45, 33 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville, battery of a dating partner.
Green III, Joseph Alexander: 31, 11091 Conner Road, Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Painter, Justin M.: 34, 16479 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Perkins, Megann: 31, 16479 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
McAnally, Bently Joseph: 44, 720 E. Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, forgery, monetary instrument abuse, issuing worthless checks, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug, parole violation.
Holmes, Jarmel: 33, 43466 La. 42, Prairieville, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II drug, failure to appear in court.
Cruz, Cesar Lopez: 33, 14224 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
March 1
Brooks, Christopher Dwayne: 42, 114 Pine St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, no seat belt, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated.
Murphy, Jacqueline K.: 40, 1082 Shellie Lane, Lake Charles, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Truxillo, Kimberely C.: 40, 36138 Bluff Meadows Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Garrett, Christian: 28, 18346 Jessica St., Prairieville, driver must be licensed, no seat belt, operating while intoxicated.
Truxillo, Joshua William: 47, 36138 Bluff Meadows Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Mondragon, Janet Perez: 41, 2211 Sherwood Middle, Baton Rouge, operating while intoxicated, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation.
Mouret, Tate J.: 26, 2191 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, hold for other agency, bond revocation, resisting an officer, simple assault.
Hammond, Charleston Dmoine: 22, 7180 South River Road, Addis, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jones, Ananeisha: 21, 41108 Witek Road, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Temple, Kevin Robert: 32, 11042 Oakridge Road, Denham Springs, parole violation, resisting an officer, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Manuel Jr, Gregory: 33, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., #54, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Robertson, Rosiland: 35, 10314 Anna Moore Lane, Ethel, misdemeanor theft.
Dixon, Kristen: 23, 38278 Oakleigh Lane, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, misdemeanor theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Benavides, Adalberto: 44, 12254 La Margie Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, driver must be Licensed, operating while intoxicated, careless operation.
Deslatte, Chad Wayne: 38, 13029 Babin Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Jackson Jr., Barry Glaye: 26, 722 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales, resisting an officer, three counts of failure to appear in court.
March 2
Ross, Gerald: 49, 11317 Legacy Oaks Lane, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Pfeiffer, Lisa M.: 41, 43078 W. Harbor Court, Prairieville, speeding, driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Franklin, Aaron: 30, 11445 Bard Ave., Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Deloch, Kayla D.: 22, 217 N. Marchand Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor battery of a police officer, simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Rojas, Isaac Francisco: 31, 41113 Witek Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, felony unauthorized use of a movable, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Preston, Abigail M.: 31, 18014 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Vaughn Jr., Bryant K.: 32, 42204 Conifer Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Hodges, Shawn Daniel: 32, 13459 Crawford Road, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Catoire, Marcy: 34, 45203 Lake Settlement Drive, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property.
Bowling, Travis E.: 43, 16098 Bluff Road, Lot 1, Prairieville, Surety, failure to appear in court.
Thomas, Donjarell Dwayne: 41, 41434 Johnny Duplessis Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Hernandez, Israel: 27, 15096 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property.
Migues, Jaret Lee: 30, 8604 Carrol Drive, Youngsville, Theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/ all other offenses, misdemeanor theft.
Arnold, Melissa: 50, 40457 Barden Road, Gonzales, reckless operation, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Frazier, Xavier Dewayne: 32, 800 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, domestic abuse battery.
Chidester, James R.: 71, 38085 Cove Court, Prairieville, signal lamps and signal devices, operating while intoxicated.
March 3
Taylor, William L.: 46, 18705 Ducros Road, Prairieville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Green, Kaglin: 20, 202 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Ford, Ragan: 27, 45301 Penny St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, in for court.
Alsay, Donald: 39, 700 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Shelburne, Silvia: 41, 140 Del Orleans Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Freeman, Evan: 23, 5644 Tullahama Drive, Baton Rouge, reckless operation, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, simple battery.
Butler, Rodney A.: 29, 43083 Weber City Road, Gonzales, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder/attempt.
Green Jr., Charley: 59, 306 W. Sixth St., Apt A, Donaldsonville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, domestic abuse battery.
March 4
Preston, Jeremiah: 18, 15095 Crossover Drive, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Parker, Ty'edrius Amari: 18, 40376 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Ramirez, Oscar: 31, 904 Lockheart, Denham Springs, hold for other agency, failure to appear in court.
Morton, Eric Richard: 38, 14390 Whispering Oaks Drive, Gonzales, felony theft, simple criminal damage to property.
Bell Jr., Henry: 26, 45328 Penny Duplessis Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Deerman, Roger L.: 56, 38323 Cedar St., Gonzales, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
Deerman, Trena: 55, 38323 Cedar St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
Deerman, Erica B.: 38, 38323 Cedar St., Gonzales, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
McAllister, William Dale: 63, 37313 La. 74, #79, Geismar, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Vallet Jr., Christopher S.: 32, 17548 Rosemont Drive, Prairieville, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Raymond II, Robert L.: 28, 3054 Lemonville Cutoff Road, Donaldsonville, aggravated battery.
Cheramie, Laura: 41, 155 S. Leon Drive, Gheens, failure to appear in court.
Devillier, Allison Renee: 26, 12437 Devillier Lane, Geismar, failure to appear in court, surety.
Midgett, David Brian: 46, 16146 Galvez Ave., Prairieville, simple battery.
Miller, Jonathan Hakeem: 31, 12170 Canteberry Drive, Geismar, violations of protective orders.
March 5
Cuccia, Chad M.: 47, 18182 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, parole violation.