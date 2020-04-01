The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail March 12-18:
March 12
Moland, Jermaine: 36, 800 E. South Fort Drive, Springfield, failure to appear in court.
Stonkus, Joseph James: 49, 40313 Jack LeBlanc Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, felony illegal possession of stolen things, felony theft.
Biro, Anna M.: 34, 1524 Brookfield Drive, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, illegal possession of stolen things, failure to appear in court, probation violation.
Bruner, Nathan: 33, address unavailable, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Stamm, Sky Patrick: 30, 38219 Debbie St., Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Pye Jr., Curtis Stanley: 40, 12475 Deck Blvd., Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no seat belt, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, violations of protective orders.
Leblanc, Merrill: 46, 501 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, aggravated battery.
Brooks IV, Frank S.: 30, 114 Pine St., Donaldsonville, second degree battery.
March 13
Cooper, Cozell: 35, 1909 Williamburg, LaPlace, parole violation.
Kysar, April: 40, 14359 Roddy Road, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Morehead, Kelsey L.: 28, 11131 Irene E. Deslatte Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bocz, David Mitchell: 32, 45241 Paul Road, St. Amant, probation violation, two counts of failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Scieneaux, Christopher John: 36, 3174 Clara Lane, Donaldsonville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation.
Diggs, Johnny Lee: 38, 14287 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, bond revocation, simple assault.
Borne, Chelsea Ann: 26, Deck Blvd., Geismar, state probation violation, failure to appear in court.
Villar, Kenneth J.: 61, 1114 E. Sybil Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Smith, Bruce: 54, 910 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, aggravated assault, failure to appear in court.
Pritchard, Casey Jay: 41, 41345 La. 621, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Jarrell, Nicholas D.: 28, 10008 Avenue L, Apt. 251, Baton Rouge, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary/all others, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft.
Lewis, John A.: 34, 37019 First St., Darrow, second or subsequent offenses, possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), possession of marijuana, operating vehicle while license is suspended, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate.
Williams Jr., Freddie Mack: 42, 39037 Venus Ave., Darrow, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Burford, Carrie C.: 43, 18587 Magnolia Estates Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Jones, Marchand D.: 36, 8191 Main St., Sorrento, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear in court.
March 14
Johnson, Rachel: 47, 37181 La. 22, Darrow, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no proof of insurance, stop signs and yield signs, operating while intoxicated.
Gustave, Johnell: 31, 35757 River Oaks Road, Geismar, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
White, Christopher: 39, 10071 Road 557, Noxapeter, Mississippi, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated.
Frederic, Stan Lee: 39, 16482 La. 929, Prairieville, simple burglary/vehicle.
Ellis Jr., Robert Anthony: 38, 17797 Airline Highway, Prairieville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, misdemeanor theft.
Cloud, Kendric Letrell: 30, 7144 Juno Drive, Baker, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Michael, Jimmy Timothy: 40, 1518 S. Stacy Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Breaux, Brandon Brooks: 39, 12177 JC Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Strahan, Jerry Lee: 48, 40307 La. 42, Prairieville, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery.
Russell, Damarkus D.: 31, 939 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
March 15
Flores, John Matthew: 30, 38259 La. 621, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Mack, Penny V.: 50, 507 Greensville St., Raceland, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance.
Batiste, Dwayne J.: 29, 1107 Mill St., Donaldsonville, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, no motor vehicle insurance, domestic abuse battery, flight from an officer.
Bladsacker, Dana Marie: 39, 519 N. Bullion Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Stanley, Caleb: 28, 16371 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer.
Foster Jr., Richard Wayne: 31, 41149 La. 42, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
March 16
Washington, Christopher Pierre: 28, 4224 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Scott, Jachai: 22, 35756 River Oaks Road, Geismar, two counts of manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Hano, Wesley Paul: 35, 25427 Onellion Road, Holden, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Shields, Courtney Leigh: 31, 25427 Onellion Road, Holden, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Scott, Courtney: 45, 35796 River Oaks Road, Geismar, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Tilford, Tylan Tyrania: 27, 209 E. Josephine St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, illegal possession of stolen firearms, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons.
Banks, Erica Renee: 39, 11003 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales, failure to return leased movables obtaining by false representation.
Scott, Anthony: 46, 14400 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, all drivers must secure license, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving.
McMeller, Johnnie R.: 65, 1112 S. Olena St., Gonzales, insulting or threatening an officer, second degree battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
March 17
Moffett, Jonathan: 31, 2100 Burchcrest Drive, Fayetteville, North Carolina, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Barton, Michael J.: 51, 20262 Youpon Lane, Porter, Texas, no seat belt, careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Gros, Darryl John: 55, 12394 Cleo Road, Gonzales, felony illegal possession of stolen things, resisting an officer, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Decuir, Joseph Edward: 31, 4033 Roseland Drive, Port Allen, cyberstalking.
Waldron, Jade: 25, 17390 E. Autumn Drive, Prairieville, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Wyatt III, Leonard: 28, 18084 Manchac Place Drive, Prairieville, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony illegal carrying of weapons, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Riley, Catherine R.: 37, 18346 Sally St., Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Wyatt, William: 26, 18084 Manchac Place Drive, Prairieville, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony illegal carrying of weapons, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Waddell, Jordan Mitchell: 28, 103 Hidden Acres St., Houma, two counts of negligent injuring, careless operation, negligent homicide.
March 18
Hodge, Steven: 30, 17588 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court.
Zimmerle, Ryan A.: 34, 6046 La. 75, Geismar, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony theft, misdemeanor theft, two counts of simple burglary/all others.
Jamison, Phillip Daniel: 37, 12322 Dutchtown Lane, No. 40, Geismar, video voyeurism, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.