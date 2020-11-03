The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Oct. 22-29.
Oct. 22
Cavalier, Brad: 404 W. Third St., Donaldsonville; Age: 26, parole violation
Bonilla-Cruz, Mayra: 7985 Videt Polk Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, filing or maintaining false public records
Mejia-Chicas, Elmer Antionio: 7985 Videt Polk Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, filing or maintaining false public records
Velez, Orlando C.: 14514 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, sexual battery
Hicks, Latasha Marie: 10149 Tribbett St., James; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant
Oct. 23
Miles, Morris Lemar: 36598 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; Age: unauthorized entry of an inhabited swelling, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, driver must be licensed, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, simple battery, possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, aggravated flight from an officer, domestic abuse battery
Scott, Crystal M.: 18094 Conithia St., Prairieville; Age: 23; 2 counts failure to appear-bench warrant, warrant, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine
Jennings, Valerie Kiara: 15510 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond; second degree battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Bowman, Tabetha Granade: 18538 Old Ferry Road, no city listed; Age: 36; theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Isaac, Lawrence: 205 Rivercrest Ave.; Baton Rouge; Age: 25; 2 counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Clayton, Darian: 6099 Waterford Lane, Sorrento; Age: 45; domestic abuse battery
Riley, Eric Anthony: 43435 Shirley Cannon Road; Gonzales; Age: 39; domestic abuse battery
Oct. 24
Torres, Alejandro Jesus: 39123 Country Drive, Prairieville; Age: 19; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm
Magee Jr., Gregory Darrin: 39049 Prairie North Drive, Gonzales; Age: 18;possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; crime or controlled dangerous substance law
Hilliard, Charles: 820 Myrtle Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 40; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Williams Jr., Oliver L.: 1609 Edna St., Donaldsonville; Age: 40; 7 counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Servat, Patrick Morgan: 39459 Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, second degree battery,
Oct. 25
Robson, Asia: 9771 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 19; resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, disturbing the peace/ interruption of lawful assembly /disorderly conduct
Benn, Jarren Avery: 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; interfering with a law enforcement investigation
Grezaffi, Ryan: 1008 Parent St., New Rhodes; Age: 31; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Allen, Travis Terril: 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville, Age: 37; domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bonfanti Jr., Anthony Floyd: 848 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 36; possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, vehicle license required, careless operation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Ansley, Devin Christopher: 15069 Crossover Drive, Gonzales, Age: 29; 3 counts failure to appear-bench warrant offense
Oct. 26
Jacobs, Darrion: 23688 Whitehall Ave., Denham Springs; Age: 24; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, second degree murder/attempt
Griffin, Jeffrey Tristan: 14950 Louise St., Port Vincent; Age: 24; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Medine, Madeline A.: 43105 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 29; domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Ray, Lana Lea: 37726 Webb Road, Denham Springs; Age: 25; theft of a motor vehicle
McNeal, Benjamin M.; 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, failure to appear-bench warrant
Burdsall, David Andrew: 9714 Bunting Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 42; second degree battery
Oct. 27
Robinson, Melissa Ann: 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; fugitive – other state jurisdiction, resisting an officer
Harding, Levante Silkton: address unknown; Age: 26; simple criminal damage to property
Richardson, Michael J.: 15449 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; Age: 37; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, 2 counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Williams Jr., Macarthur: 35120 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville; Age: 51; 2 counts failure to appear-bench warrant, obstruction of justice/ destruction/ damage/ vandalism, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000
Delatte, Brandon Joseph: 42510 Lillie Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Duncan, Laquinton L.: 1111 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; 2 counts possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, aggravated flight from an officer, drag racing and racing on public roads
All, Ronald J.: 13318 Ellis P. Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 62; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace / language/ disorderly conduct
Oct. 28
Porter, Tony: 2525 W. Oroice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 18; no passing zone, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, hit- and-run driving, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana
Carter, Gerald Alan: 141 Brownlee Road, Calhoun; Age: 45; careless operation, operating while Intoxicated; public intimidation; force
Cheek, Ryan S.: 8523 Sharonbrook Drive, Charlette, North Carolina; driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated
Hamilton, John C.: 7921 Keel Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Brooks IV, Frank S.: 114 Pine St., Donaldsonville, Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Guillot, Larry A.: 43480 Elwin Duhe Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Caddo, Ashley N.: 11445 Bard St., Baton Rouge; Age: 38;2 counts of theft less than $1,000
Eppinett, Shelia Noble: 38340 Duplessis Road, Prairieville; Age: 50; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Holmes, Derry Raymond: 18017 Pine Ridge Drive, Prairieville; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Henry Jr., James Lee,: 5201 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow; Age: 48; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Forcell, Kalvin N.: 1208 McKinley St., Donaldsonville, Age: 36; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated burglary; weapon upon entry, aggravated criminal damage to property, Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, disturbing the peace/simple assault
Howard, Dechad Deondrue: 548 Goos St., Lake Charles, Age 36; disturbing the peace / drunkenness
Oct. 29
Fisher Jr., Eddie Kendrick: 1028 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 39; violations of protective orders, failure to appear-bench warrant
Gros, Brandy M.: 13085 L. Landry Road, Gonzales, Age: 40: prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction