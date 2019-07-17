Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on July 1-3:
CIVIL SUITS
Benjamin R. Strong v. Elizabeth P. Strong, annulment of judgment.
Discover Bank v. Sherman Jones, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Cheryln M. Beauchamp, open account.
First Tower Loan LLC dba Tower Loan of Monroe v. Christopher J. Alfred aka Christopher J. Alferd aka Howard Christopher J. Alfred, executory judgment.
Gulfco of Louisiana Inc. dba Tower Loan of Ville Platte v. Latoya Duriso, executory judgment.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Crystal Lynn Spears, executory process.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Sara Duck, contract.
Julie Spriggs v. County Mutual Insurance Co. of Texas Dairyland and Claudia Larraga, damages.
Synchrony Bank v. Larry Wigley, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Jessica Hampton, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Stephone Sharrett, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Debra Douoghty, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Michael Davis Jr., open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Joseph Martinez, open account.
TD Bank Na v. Kristi S. Aucoin, open account.
Money Source Inc. v. James Junior Pace and Sondra Cullen Pace, executory process.
Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Tyler K. Babin, executory process.
CDM Investments LLC v. Ser Development LLC and Steven E. Ring II, damages.
Richard Portie v. National Interstate Insurance Co., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Hercules Transport Inc. and Gregory Miller, damages.
Neshia Lange Heron v. Grooming Salon Petsmart and ABC Co., damages.
Lawanza Richardson v. State Farm Insurance Co., Lexie Landry, Marsh USA Inc. and KPR Express Inc., damages.
Danise Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Vernon Williams, UIFSA.
Eric J. Bourgeois v. Todd D. Barton, Lafayette Steel Erector Inc. and Gray Insurance Co. of Louisiana, damages.
McKay Manchac Limited Part Nolan v. Alder Housing LLC, damages.
Ally Bank v. John R. Landry, sequestration.
Allly Bank v. Starla Guffey, executory process.
Ally Bank v. Sidney Singleton and Ashley Singleton, executory process.
Tyler Morrell v. Danielle Ashley Wells, Safe Auto Insurance Co., Morgan Taylor Wade and State Farm Insurance Co., damages.
Premier Rehab LLC v. Paul Guitreau, open account.
Dayne T. Sauceman v. Fallon Brittney Robertson, annulment.
Libertas Tax Fund I LLC v. Gustavo Morales and Armida Morales, annul tax sale.
Wholesale Electric Supply Co., Louisiana Division of Wholesale and Electric Supply Co. of Houston Inc. v. Total Group Services LLC, open account.
US Bank National Associates v. Morris S. Johnson aka Morris Steven Johnson, Diane H. Johnson aka Diane Hawkins Johnson aka Diane Hawkins aka Diane Johnson, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Brandon Keyon McWilliams v. Ernestine Alimisha McWilliams, divorce.
Thu Ha Thi Nguyen v. Lawrence E. Davis, divorce.
Sosha Moore, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Trenton Green Sr., child support.
Jalasia Fernandez, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kyle London Sr., child support.
Jamie Chatman, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Adrian Thompson Jr., child support.
Lyndsy Allyson Adams v. Stephen Russell Adams, divorce.
Talisha Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services and Jhori Robinson v. Eric Robinson, child support.
Antoinette McBride, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Ron Adams, child support.
Jiri Gibson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Travone Richard Sr., child support.
Tori Gladden, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brandon Falcon, child support.
Brandon Paille v. Sonia Paille, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Dorothy Varnado Kelly
Succession of Gamaliel Munoz
Succession of William Wayne Vice
Succession of Theresa Oubre Gautreau