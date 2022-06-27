asc ScholarshipRecipients.jpg

Accepting ATALCO scholarships are, from left, Kara Liimatta, Grace Landry, Alex Foret and Connor Lambert. The recipients are children of ATALCO workers.

 Provided photo

ATALCO recently presented four children of their employees with 2022-2023 college scholarships.

Scholarship recipients include Kara Liimatta, a rising senior at LSU majoring in biochemistry; Grace Landry, an upcoming freshman at LSU majoring in biochemistry; Alex Foret, an upcoming freshman at LSU majoring in agriculture business; and Connor Lambert, an upcoming freshman majoring in chemical engineering at Louisiana Tech.

Located on the Mississippi River in Gramercy, ATALCO produces smelter-grade alumina for the production of aluminum as well as chemical-grade aluminas, which are used in a wide array of industrial applications, a news release said.