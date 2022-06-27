ATALCO recently presented four children of their employees with 2022-2023 college scholarships.
Scholarship recipients include Kara Liimatta, a rising senior at LSU majoring in biochemistry; Grace Landry, an upcoming freshman at LSU majoring in biochemistry; Alex Foret, an upcoming freshman at LSU majoring in agriculture business; and Connor Lambert, an upcoming freshman majoring in chemical engineering at Louisiana Tech.
Located on the Mississippi River in Gramercy, ATALCO produces smelter-grade alumina for the production of aluminum as well as chemical-grade aluminas, which are used in a wide array of industrial applications, a news release said.