Eatel awarded grants to 10 Ascension Parish teachers. Gathering for the presentation, front row from left, are Yvette Surla, Amy Roddy, Beth Sinanan and Casey Sevario; and second row, Ascension Parish superintendent David Alexander, Lanie Gueho, Mary Andermann, Brittany Beck, Jaimie McQuarn, Ashley Fabianczyk and Monika Arnold.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Eatel Corp. communications provider, based in Gonzales, awarded “Reach a Kid, Teach a Kid” grants to 10 Ascension Parish teachers on Oct. 8.

Each educator was presented with $500 to help with the expenses of the projects submitted. Applicants were encouraged to create innovative methods of teaching to engage their students.

The 2019 grant winners are:

  • Ashley Fabianczyk, of Donaldsonville Primary School: “In Our Seats”
  • Beth B. Sinanan, of St. Theresa of Avila School: “Let’s Get “EGG-cited!”
  • Brittany Beck, of Prairieville Primary School: “Books are FUN!”
  • Amy Roddy, of Lake Elementary School: “Listen Up, I’m Learning”
  • Lanie Gueho, of Prairieville Primary School: “Engineering Our Future”
  • Casey Sevario, of St. Amant High School: “Instant Life Skills”
  • Eric Brownfield, of East Ascension High School: “Weather Ready Nation Ambassadors” (Traci McCorkle accepted the grant on Brownfield's behalf.)
  • Jaimie McQuarn, of East Ascension High School: “Inquiry in AP Chemistry”
  • Mary Andermann, of APPLe Digital Academy: “Using Crochet to Strengthen Math Skills and Mental Health”
  • Yvette Surla, of Dutchtown Middle School: “Promoting Service Learning."

