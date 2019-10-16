The Eatel Corp. communications provider, based in Gonzales, awarded “Reach a Kid, Teach a Kid” grants to 10 Ascension Parish teachers on Oct. 8.
Each educator was presented with $500 to help with the expenses of the projects submitted. Applicants were encouraged to create innovative methods of teaching to engage their students.
The 2019 grant winners are:
- Ashley Fabianczyk, of Donaldsonville Primary School: “In Our Seats”
- Beth B. Sinanan, of St. Theresa of Avila School: “Let’s Get “EGG-cited!”
- Brittany Beck, of Prairieville Primary School: “Books are FUN!”
- Amy Roddy, of Lake Elementary School: “Listen Up, I’m Learning”
- Lanie Gueho, of Prairieville Primary School: “Engineering Our Future”
- Casey Sevario, of St. Amant High School: “Instant Life Skills”
- Eric Brownfield, of East Ascension High School: “Weather Ready Nation Ambassadors” (Traci McCorkle accepted the grant on Brownfield's behalf.)
- Jaimie McQuarn, of East Ascension High School: “Inquiry in AP Chemistry”
- Mary Andermann, of APPLe Digital Academy: “Using Crochet to Strengthen Math Skills and Mental Health”
- Yvette Surla, of Dutchtown Middle School: “Promoting Service Learning."