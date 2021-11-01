Court cases filed in Ascension Parish for Oct. 11-15:
CIVIL SUITS
Michael Watson v. Knight Speciality Insurance Co., Steve Garner, Norco Corp. and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Charlotte Melancon v. Knight Speciality Insurance Co., Steve Garner, Norco Corp. and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Lakeisha Bergeron, agreement.
US Bank National Association v. Robert Helms, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Heather Maurer, open account.
Capital One Bank v. James Stemig, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Misty S. Merritt, open account.
Plaquemine Bank & Trust Co.. v. S & B Construction Group of La. LLC, executory process.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Brandi Olinde, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Reginald LeBlanc, contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cody Babin, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dawn Brooks, open account.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Kiplyn Brown, open account.
Thomas W. Blankenship v. State of Louisiana, Public Safety Department and License Control and Driver Improvement, judicial review.
Angel Leteff and Jo Templet v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Goldie Young and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Haley Laura Madere and Ronald Madere v. Christopher Bordelon and National Interstate Insurance Co., open account.
Iberville Bank v. S & B Construction Group of La. LLC, executory process.
Ruben Libreros Almazan and Sergio Carrillo Franco v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Jeffrey Moore, damages.
Terry Ewing and Bryan Ewing v. John Lee, DBI Ventures Inc., Freedom Financial Consulting Inc, Everest National Insurance Co. and Imperial Fire & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Trace H. Donaldson v. Louisiana State Department Transportation & Development, judicial review.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Kim E. Leader, promissory note.
Steve Joffrion v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., Amko Fence & Steel Co. LLC and Dylan Z. Grove, damages.
Parish of Ascension v. Timothy S. Ritchie and Alexa Blank Ritchie, expropriation.
Lynelle Johnson and Gary Nugent v. Sean Martinez, Evan Martinez and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Specialty Bearing and Machine LLC v. Waste Pro Louisiana Inc., declaratory judgment.
FAMILY SUITS
Leslie Stephens Lambert v. Coby Lee Lambert, divorce.
Nieaka Alice Kelly v. Harold Kelly, divorce.
Danielle Chastidy Dennison v. Sterling Joseph Bergeron, divorce.
Emily Chustz Martin v. Chase Michael Martin, divorce.
Erin Dennis LeBlanc v. Marlon Jason LeBlanc, divorce.
Belinda Moree Franz v. Joel Lee Franz Sr., divorce.
Jennifer Bostwick Harrison v. Ronald Keith Harrison, divorce.
Jose Gabriel Garcia v. Dirla Yanira Ochoa Herrera, divorce.
Leah Edmonston Harrold v. David S. Harrold, divorce.
Lacie B. Persac v. Johnathan R. Persac aka Johnny Persac, divorce.
Roland Jackson Jr. v. Kim Geason Jackson, divorce.
Ashlee Belcher v. John Green IV, divorce.
Staci Welborn v. Lance Meadors, divorce.
Dusty Aleta Landry v. Trevor Anthony Landry, divorce.
Paulette Minvielle v. Michael Vincent Minvielle, divorce.
Chenetra Hall Phillips v. Jeffrey Phillps, divorce.
Brunetta D. Valentine v. Kevin R. Valentine, divorce.
David Anthony Rousseau v. Jamie Rousseau, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of John Marshall Lovejoy Jr.
Succession of Sandra Jean Deer Haynes