Helping families at Thanksgiving is an annual project for the St. Rose de Lima Catholic Daughters in St. Amant.
The group partners with several others in the community to collect and distribute the food in the St. Amant community.
Forty-one families requested help this Thanksgiving from the Food Pantry at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in St. Amant.
Student organizations at St. Amant High, Lakeside Primary, and St. Amant Primary and Middle schools held canned food drives in November to help the Catholic Daughters fill up their baskets with nonperishable items to go with turkey, sides and dessert fixings.
The Youth Ministry at Holy Rosary also collected canned goods, decorated large boxes to hold all the food, helped with sorting cans, and helped out on the day the food was distributed.
About 50 people were involved in sorting the canned items, filling up the huge boxes with food staples such as cooking oil, flour, sugar, cake mixes, pasta and more, so that when the turkey and dressing was eaten, there would be still be food to feed a family for at least another week.
There are much simpler ways to provide food baskets to needy families, but Bettye Lambert, who has chaired this project for the Catholic Daughters for more than a decade, says it is truly worth the weeks of hard work involved.
“When just one person starts crying as they tell you how they lost their job or about their battle with cancer, and they tell you how grateful they are for this food after having the worst imaginable year, you remember why we work so hard to do this,” she said.
“It is easy to forget how blessed we really are,” Lambert pointed out. “Doing projects like this where we help people who are truly in need reminds us of all our blessings.”