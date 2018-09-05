THURSDAY
Public School
Public school lunch menus not available this week.
Catholic School
Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato
FRIDAY
Catholic School
Pizza, Salad cup, corn, pears, milk
Choice: Ham Lunchable or chicken fingers
MONDAY
Catholic School
Honey citrus chicken, fried rice, salad cup, glazed carrots, pineapple, milk
Choice: Ham Lunchable or pizza
TUESDAY
Catholic School
Beefy pasta, salad cup, corn, lemon lime fruit fiesta, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Asian Chicken salad or grilled cheese
WEDNESDAY
Catholic School
Crispy chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, green beans, red apple wedges, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Turkey Lunchable or mini corn dog
SEPT. 13
Catholic School
Turkey and sausage jambalaya, white beans and curly greens, salad cup, strawberry cup, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato