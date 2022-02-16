asc myac.jpg

Attending a recent meeting of the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council, are, first row from left, Mayor Leroy Sullivan; MYAC alumna Courtney Washington; Ja’Kayla Landry, second vice president; Lailal Cost, MYAC president; Keagan Davis, first vice president; Justice of the Peace Tamiko Francis Garrison; and MYAC volunteer coordinator; and second row,  MYAC alumna Laura Gutierrez; alumna; Troy’el Alexandra Martin, secretary; Tyrice White, MYAC DPW director; Sanyia Batiste, MYAC mayor; Councilman Lauthaught Delaney; and Constable Jeff Henry; and third row, MYAC alumna Tamiko Stroud; Councilman Charles Brown; Councilman Mike Sullivan; Councilman Reginald Francis.

 Provided photo

The Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council recently met to discuss upcoming plans.

The mission of Mayor's Youth Advisory Council is to represent and advocate on behalf of the youth in the City of Donaldsonville.

The student’s chosen from Ascension Catholic high schools must: 

  • Possess solid communications skills
  • Work well with others in a collaborative manner
  • Think holistically to identify problems
  • Be willing to actively search for and work toward solutions
  • Have at least a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

The group was started by former Mayor BJ Francis and revived in 2014 by Mayor Leroy Sullivan. Francis' daughter, Justice of the Peace Tamiko Francis Garrision, is the group's volunteer coordinator.

The current council includes:

  • Ja’Kayla Landry, second vice president from Donaldsonville High and River Parishes Community College Early College Option
  • Lailal Cost, MYAC president from Donaldsonville High and River Parishes Community College Early College Option
  • Keagan Davis, MYAC first vice president from Ascension Catholic
  • Alexandra Martin, MYAC secretary from Donaldsonville High and River Parishes Community College Early College Option 
  • Tyrice White, MYAC DPW director from Donaldsonville High
  • Sanyia Batiste, MYAC Mayor from Donaldsonville High and River Parishes Community College Early College Option 
  • Rheonna Lavigne, MYAC city attorney from Ascension Catholic
  • Kamryn Lennix , MYAC chaplain from Donaldsonville High and River Parishes Community College Early College Option

Assisting the youth council are

  • Mayor Leroy Sullivan

  • MYAC Alumna Courtney Washington

  • MYAC Alumna Laura Gutierrez

  • MYAC Alumna Troy’el Alexandra Martin

  • Councilman Lauthaught Delaney

  • Constable Jeff Henry

  • MYAC Alumna Tamiko Stroud

  • Councilman Charles Brown

  • Councilman Mike Sullivan

  • Councilman Reginald Francis