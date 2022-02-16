The Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council recently met to discuss upcoming plans.
The mission of Mayor's Youth Advisory Council is to represent and advocate on behalf of the youth in the City of Donaldsonville.
The student’s chosen from Ascension Catholic high schools must:
- Possess solid communications skills
- Work well with others in a collaborative manner
- Think holistically to identify problems
- Be willing to actively search for and work toward solutions
- Have at least a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
The group was started by former Mayor BJ Francis and revived in 2014 by Mayor Leroy Sullivan. Francis' daughter, Justice of the Peace Tamiko Francis Garrision, is the group's volunteer coordinator.
The current council includes:
- Ja’Kayla Landry, second vice president from Donaldsonville High and River Parishes Community College Early College Option
- Lailal Cost, MYAC president from Donaldsonville High and River Parishes Community College Early College Option
- Keagan Davis, MYAC first vice president from Ascension Catholic
- Alexandra Martin, MYAC secretary from Donaldsonville High and River Parishes Community College Early College Option
- Tyrice White, MYAC DPW director from Donaldsonville High
- Sanyia Batiste, MYAC Mayor from Donaldsonville High and River Parishes Community College Early College Option
- Rheonna Lavigne, MYAC city attorney from Ascension Catholic
- Kamryn Lennix , MYAC chaplain from Donaldsonville High and River Parishes Community College Early College Option
Assisting the youth council are
Mayor Leroy Sullivan
MYAC Alumna Courtney Washington
MYAC Alumna Laura Gutierrez
MYAC Alumna Troy’el Alexandra Martin
Councilman Lauthaught Delaney
Constable Jeff Henry
MYAC Alumna Tamiko Stroud
Councilman Charles Brown
Councilman Mike Sullivan
Councilman Reginald Francis