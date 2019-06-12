Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on May 28-31:
CIVIL SUITS
Bank of America Na v. Alicia S. Livers, open account.
Onemain Financial Group LLC Merger, Springleaf Financial of Louisiana and Wilmington Trust NA v. Katie Mitchell, promissory note.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Brandon Wilson, executory judgment.
Cascade Capital LLC and Santander Conseumer USA Inc. v. Jefferey Carter and Lauri Carter, promissory note.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Demetra L. Deloch, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Joshua T. Lopez, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Leadell Brown Jr., executory judgment.
University of Louisiana System Board and Nicholls State University v. Destiny M. Musco, open account.
Bank of America Na v. Samuel K. Rotolo Jr., open account.
Gerald Hitzman v. Jessie Michael Deroche and Property and Casualty Insurance Co. Metropolitan, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Iasha M. Hardesty, executory judgment.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Velma D. Thomas Burch, executory process.
Cassidy I. Mire v. John L. Ostrander, Scott E. Cauffman, National Liability & Fire Insurance Co., Geico Casualty Co. and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. and Bank of New York Mellon v. Troy Gabriel, executory judgment.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank Na v. Sara Box, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Christopher Harris and Kristin Harris, contract.
Lisa Falgout v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Devyn Hebert, damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Cut Off v. Horace Chauvin, monies due.
Crescent Bank and Trust v. Kim Foster, contract.
Kendrick Lawrence and Tanya Lawrence v. Joseph Lee Dufour and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Discover Bank v. Carla J. Bergeron, open account.
Discover Bank v. Jamison Unmack, open account.
Discover Bank v. Bonnie L. Galtier, open account.
Discover Bank v. Shelita M. Simon, open account.
Tad Youngs and Samantha Youngs v. Frantz Gibson Construction Co. LLC, damages.
Onemain Financial Group LLC, Springleaf Financial Service of and Wilmigton Trust NA v. Terra M. Sheets, promissory note.
Citibank South Dakota Na v. Lorenzo Hargrave, open account.
Onemain Financial Group LLC, Springleaf Financial Services, Wilmington Trust NA Issuer and Springleaf Funding Trust v. Sullivan Jones and Joycelyn Jones, promissory note.
Cavalry Spv I LLC and Sychrony Bank v. Jacquelyn Johnson, open account.
Discover Bank v. Frederick H. Welsh, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. James Sutton, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Tarik Bias and Damon Woods, contract.
Cavalry Spv I LLC Assignee and Comenity Bank v. Jacquelyn R. Johnson, open account.
H&e Equipment Services Inc v. Praxair Inc, breach of contract.
Ciara Norris v. American Alternative Insurance Corp, Bobby Webre and Micah Layne Berteau, damages.
Demarcus Gauthier, structured settlement.
Jessica (individual on behalf of) Dunaway v. Meghan Riley Dunaway, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Royd Ron Riley Sr. and Royd R. Riley Jr., open account.
Kory A. White v. Christopher Gradney and Go Auto Insurance Co., damages.
National Liability & Fire Insurance Co. v. John L. Ostrander aka John L. Ostrander Jr., damages.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Deana Byers, open account.
Gmfs LLC v. Jordy Michael Neil and Heather Lovell, executory process.
Kathy Hebert v. Catholic Church Diocese of Baton Rouge, Holy Rosary Church St. Amant dba Congregation of Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Jane Doe and John Doe, damages.
Latoya Lacey v. Goauto Insurance Co. and Angelica Garrison, damages.
Iberiabank v. Oak Grove Shop LLC, executory process.
Chad Himmel v. Jeffrey dba Moss Mossy Aerospace LLC, damages.
Mark Dufrene v. The Cabin Inc dba The Cabin Restaurant, damages.
GMFS LLC v. Shanw Cook, executory process.
Ryan M. Roussel v. Harry Lee Pennington III, ABC Insurance Co., United Natural Foods Inc., Ace American Insurance Co. and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Ditech Financial LLC v. Allegra L. Butler aka Allegra Butler, executory process.
Cynthia A. Babin v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Reuben P. Borne, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Lindsey Lambert v. William Echeverria, divorce.
Desmond Paul Dunbar v. Naikesha James, divorce.
Gary F. Waguespack v. Zaida I. Martinez Fernandez, divorce.
Laura Manchester v. Kendrick Rashad Manchester, divorce.
Rebecca Madere Lewis v. Brice Benjamin Lewis, divorce.
Amanda Nichole Melancon v. Blain Paul Melancon, divorce.
Robert Lee Cox Sr. v. Lacie St. Romain Cox, divorce.
Roddy Quinn Gautreaux v. Preston J. Roddy, divorce.
Terrev Calloway v. Lawrence Calloway, divorce.
Tameka Sullivan, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Robert Williams, paternity.
Tomeka Sullivan, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Robert Williams, paternity.
Kalani Meuse, state Department of Children and Family Services and Kamea Minor Meuse v. Colon Neely, paternity.
Jazerie Valentine, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Christian Harding, paternity.
Melissa Rotherford, State Louisiana Department Children & Family v. Christopher Stevens, paternity.
Brittany Harris, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Celestan Vaughn III, paternity.
Kyra Cushenberry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Adrian Steib Jr., paternity.
Lori Alleman v. David Michael Goings, paternity.
Derrick Jones v. Sylvia Bougere, paternity.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Karl Louis Tassin
Succession of Georgia Williams