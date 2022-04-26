The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 14-21:
April 14
Linzy, Heather Heath: 40501 Nicholls Melancon Road No. 28, Prairieville; Age: 36; violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; drug-free zone, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Bell, Walter: 1612 N. Coontrap Road A, Gonzales; Age: 21; four counts principals, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal carrying of weapons, second-degree murder
Knockum, Jahiem: 303 W. Fourth; Age: 19; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal carrying of weapons, second-degree murder/attempt
Preston, Jeremiah Deshawn: 15095 Crossover Drive, Gonzales; Age: 20; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal carrying of weapons, second-degree murder/attempt
James, Byron: 921 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, four counts principals, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal carrying of weapons, second-degree murder/attempt
Weatherford Sr., Roland Keith: 42245 Moody Dixon Road No. 5, Prairieville; Age: 53; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Richardson, Russell Bernard: 9318 Mark Pierce Road, Gonzales; Age: 21; no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, aggravated flight from an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation, owner to secure registration
Phillip, Edward C.: 7406 La. 1, Donaldsonville; Age: 42; proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Gray, Cohnor Christopher: 221 La. 998, Belle Rose; Age: 22; in for court, reckless operation, driving on roadway laned for traffic, hit-and-run driving, failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated criminal damage to property
Delatorre, Carlos Albert: 16731 Stephanie Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
April 15
Jones, Garret Richard: 346 County Road 1300, Warren, Texas; Age: 34; traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated-third
Davis, Kelvon Q.: 9353 La. 405, Donaldsonville; Age: 31; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple assault
Ray, Corey M.: 35825 La. 3001, White Castle; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Henry, Rashawn Kinard: 3934 Monroe Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 39; two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Culpepper, Robert M.: 14138 Troy Duplessis Drive, Gonzales; Age: 33; parole violation, probation violation, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Locks, Martin J.: 616 Mixon St., New Iberia; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jones, Tyrese Jamal: 8887 St. Peter, Baton Rouge; Age: 20; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Anderson, Jayden: 301 Assumption St., Napoleonville; Age: 20; monetary instrument abuse
Green, Carlton J.: 2627 73rd Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 42; in for court
Hernandez, Juan A.: 18117 Beechwood Subdivision Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; domestic abuse aggravated assault
Earl Sr., Julian C.: 36442 Marcell Road, Geismar; Age: 46; possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
April 16
Mcgalliard, Demetrice Stevenson: 134 Evangeline Drive, Apt. 203, Donaldsonville; Age: 39; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Mitchell, Devon: 312 Tigerville Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 24; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Bowes, Nicholas: 15181 Melrose Drive, Prairieville; Age: 41; domestic abuse battery
Garrett, Denyer: 43677 Brittany St., Sorrento; Age: 53; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, unlawful disposal of remains
Garrett, Deanne: 17055 Gun Boat Landing, Maurepas; Age: 45; unlawful disposal of remains
Keller, Keondra Deonne: 3452 King Bradford Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 22; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer
Dunn, Tony: 3285 La. 1 S, Donaldsonville; Age: 50; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, simple assault
Campbell, Ebony Nigeria: 2005 S. Ruth Ave., Apt. 4, Gonzales; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant, cruelty to juveniles, negligent injuring, child passenger restraint system, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation
Cole, Waynecia J.: 109 Favorite St., Donaldsonville; Age: 31; simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, False Imprisonment, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Metcalfe, Becky: 11113 Irene E. Deslatte Road, St. Amant; Age: 40; domestic abuse battery
Migliore, Matthew Paul: 11113 Irene E. Deslatte Road, St. Amant; Age: 43; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), domestic abuse battery
Green, Tyrell: 3454 Weber Drive, Vacherie; Age: 28; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of registration provisions, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Simmons, Alland Rion: 1511 S. Park Ave., Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant
April 17
Labar, Ebony Leigh: 5213 Cicero Drive, Darrow; Age: 18; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams
Stephen, Jaesen Anthony, 44452 Pecan Oaks Drive, Sorrento; Age: 18; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams
Moore, James Jerrald: 42130 Bald Eagle Ave., Prairieville; Age: 52; domestic abuse battery
Maggio, Casen Trace: 16358 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; Age: 22; domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim
Taylor, Derrick Lyndell: 3127 Ceasar Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 30; violations of protective orders
Williams, Carlmeko Marie, 120 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; aggravated criminal damage to property
Blaine, Louis: 5805 La. 308, Belle Rose; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Geason, Kim Joseph: 1224 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 47; resisting an officer, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving
Hoyal, Deontray Antonia: 224 S. Plum St., Gramercy; Age: 22; domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Phillips, Quincy: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road Apt. 1402, Gonzales; Age: 29; parole violation, unauthorized entry of a place of business
April 18
Lightfoot, Dre Dante: 915 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; Age: 26; failure to appear-bench warrant
Harrell, Kirt Daniel: 5100 Toulon St., New Orleans; Age: 30; resisting an officer
Jacobchik, Jordan Markus: 43264 Moody Dixon Road Water Well, Prairieville; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Bryer, Timothy: 3225 Victoria Drive, Prairieville; Age: 22; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Martin, Dequan Anthony: 522 N. Brown Ave., Gonzales; Age: 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Damico, Angela Renee: 20048 La Trace, French Settlement; Age: 54; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, careless operation (with accident), operating while intoxicated-third
Corio, Kedric Demaine: 18014 Autumn View Drive No. 16, Prairieville; Age: 24; surety, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Markasha Donesha: 100 Bellot St., Lafayette; Age: 20; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Vickers Jr., Johnny Melvin: 40086 Pelican Point Parkway, Gonzales; Age: 61; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Moss, Cedric Gerard: 1736 Odeon St., New Orleans; Age: 61; surety
Everett, Johnny Doyle: 13388 JB Templet Road, Gonzales; Age: 53; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Jackson, Tiffany N.: 3209 Barb Wire Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Vicknair, Darren Joseph: 44444 Melancon St., No. 35, Sorrento; Age: 35; domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders
Moore, Kelsie: 19486 La Trace Road, French Settlement; Age: 29; violations of registration provisions, failure to appear-bench warrant
Forcell, Myron: 418 Williams St., Donaldsonville; Age: 20; four counts principals, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal carrying of weapons, second-degree murder
Brown, Chad Anthony: 1407 New Roads St., New Roads; Age: 47; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
April 19
Aydell, Justin Duane Anthony: 42427 Ivy Lessard Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, battery of a dating partner
Stoyer, Jennifer Helen: 39065 Holly Hill Drive, Gonzales; Age: 36; hit-and-run driving, five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Kleinpeter, Patrick: 37202 Miller Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant
Bejarano, Eleazar: 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age: 39; domestic abuse battery
Martin, Mercedes: 2138 S. Commerce Ave. No. 405, Gonzales; Age: 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Melugin, Jody P.: 37270 Miller Road, Prairieville; Age: 51; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bryant, David, 31420 Miller Road, Prairieville; Age: 52; probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Heroin, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Hebert, Mason D.: 18089 Webb Road, Prairieville; Age: 48; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (Amphetamine), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Callender III, John Albert: 45087 Huntington Drive, St. Amant; Age: 27; flight from an officer, two counts resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, failure to appear-bench warrant
April 20
Huber, William Robert: 14471 George Rouyea, Gonzales; Age: 54; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance
Hays, Jack Dalton: 10316 Paul Moinet Road, Gonzales; Age: 30; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Jones Jr., Bernard David: 15495 Shirley Drive, Prairieville; Age: 55; domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Boothe, Johnathan: 48024 Rogers A Road, St. Amant; Age: 18; domestic abuse battery
Williams III, Robert: 39333 Legacy Lake Drive, Gonzales; Age: 32; domestic abuse battery
Stewart, Sterling: 2410 S. Tanger Blvd. No. 161, Gonzales; Age: 43; begging, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Huggins, Kenshawn: 1909 N. Airline Hwy., Gonzales; Age: 35; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000
Dorsey, Frank: 617 Charles St., Donaldsonville; Age: 25; domestic abuse battery
April 21
Messina, Briaunna: 43167 Sycamore Bend Ave., Gonzales; Age: 28; domestic abuse battery
Fontenot, Christopher Jayson: 10138 W. Robert; Age: 30; resisting a police officer with force or violence, resisting an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-first