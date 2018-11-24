DONALDSONVILLE — The people who run the River Road African American Museum here have given themselves a homework assignment of sorts as they prepare for the museum's 25th anniversary in 2019.
It involves a historic schoolhouse they own on the site that they aim to transform into a center for community events, music and theater.
With the help of a new artist-in-residence, the museum's managers also hope to build a youth theater company that will tell stories of River Road at the schoolhouse and elsewhere in the community.
The school building is one of the original "Rosenwald" schools, part of a program that spearheaded construction of some 5,000 schools for African-American children between 1900 and 1940. It was donated to the River Road African American Museum more than 10 years ago and sits on property near the museum.
"The Rosenwald school has the ability to be a staging area for the theater group" that will help bring history to life, said Darryl Hambrick, the interim director of the River Road African American Museum.
"These are ideas we've always had," he said.
"On limited resources, we've been able to sustain the museum that we find has merit not only to locals but to people all over the world," Hambrick said, noting that the nonprofit museum regularly draws international visitors.
He and his sister, Kathe Hambrick-Jackson, opened the museum in 1994. It was moved to its present location on Charles Street in downtown Donaldsonville after the site of the museum's original location, Tezcuco Plantation in Ascension Parish, burned in 2002.
Looking to the 25th year, the museum's founders and board want to create new possibilities for the Rosenwald schoolhouse.
The four-room school building, painted the original sky blue exterior and with its original blackboards on the walls, is in sound shape and has been used for various programs over the years, such as Martin Luther King Day service projects in the community garden that sits behind the school.
But the building doesn't have electricity or plumbing. That's how the Rosenwald schools were originally built.
"The light came entirely from daylight, heat from a wood stove and cooling from cross-ventilation through generously proportioned, operable windows," according to museum literature.
Now, the museum board hopes to raise the money necessary to bring utilities to the school building in a way that will allow it to operate as a modern, environmentally "green" building.
"Our goal is to raise $250,000. We want to complete this building," Darryl Hambrick said.
The Ascension Parish government has provided a $40,000 grant for the project, which has on board the New Orleans architectural firm of Eskew+Dumez+Ripple and the Louisiana chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council, according to museum literature.
The museum made a first, bold step toward a new identity for the Rosenwald school when it staged a concert by Grammy Award-winning blues artist Chris Thomas King in October, on a perfect fall day, Hambrick said.
"We brought in a generator and set up a stage and a mic system," Hambrick said.
Portable toilets outside may not have added to the aesthetics, but, inside the school, lights were hung to "create this ultimate, intimate type of setting in this unique historic place," he said.
The fledgling youth theater company, named the River Road Theater Group, currently numbers four young people, who came to the first auditions held recently. Director Spencer Howard hopes the company will grow to 12 to 15.
Howard, a volunteer for many years at the River Road African American Museum, presented the idea for the theater group to the museum after he moved to Donaldsonville last summer.
"To me, museums are a living library. There's so much there that we can bring to life" through theater, said Howard, who formerly taught theater in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system's gifted and talented program.
He's currently a teaching artist in the nonprofit Louisiana A+ Schools, a program of the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts.
Howard is preparing to kick off the theater company's first big project — "Stories from the River Road." Part of it will be hearing elderly residents' stories about their lives growing up along the River Road and "turning their stories into part of the production."
"Theater is powerful," he said.