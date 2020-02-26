Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Feb. 3-7:
CIVIL SUITS
Courtney Renee Paige v. Tutorship.
Trustmark National Bank v. Larry Brown, executory judgment.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Apriley Winfrey, C's Transportation Services LLC and Gateway Insurance Co., damages.
Jeffrey Howard Tucker v. Hillary Ann Richard, miscellaneous.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Robert Farrow aka Robert Henry Farrow, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jonathan Scott, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, As Assignee Of and Citibank NA v. Brian S. Chrisopherson, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Brian K. Foster aka Brian Keith Foster, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Amanda J. Duncan, open account.
Zakiyyah Russell v. Progressive Insurance Co., damages.
Trudy Jones v. Leah Steinmetz, State Auto Property Casualty Insurance, Carrier Liability and State Farm Mutual Mutualauto Insurance Co., damages.
Darlene Wade v. Racetrac Petroleum Inc., damages.
Timothy J. Prejean v. Old Republic Insurance Co., Electric Co. Emerson and Karl A. Babin, damages.
Perry Burgett v. Burger King Corp., GPS Hospitality Holding Co. LLC and Jessica Beach, damages.
Amerihome Mortgage Co. LLC v. Joseph Escondel, executory process.
Taylor Trabeaux v. Rum Buoys LLC, Scottsdale Insurance Co. and Nationwide Insurance Co., damages.
Discover Bank v. Brooke O. Delasalle, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Larry Williams Jr., open account.
Citibank NA v. Agnes Garrison, open account.
Christopher Mouch v. Louisiana Department of Public Safety, judicial review.
Raymond Washington Jr. v. Sam Bradford, XYZ Insurance Co. and Allstate Property and Casualty Ins., damages.
VW Credit Inc. v. Taza Shonta Davis, executory process.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Reginald D. Sumly, promissory note.
Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. v. Mary Jones, open account.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Delishia Morrison, promissory note.
Nola Firemens Federal Credit Union v. Courtney R. Magee, promissory note.
New Orleans Firemens Federal Credit Union v. Angela A. Young aka Angela Neucere and James R. Neucere Jr., promissory note.
Vanderbilt T Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Jonathan Israel Motaaragon, executory process.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Blaze Keller, open account.
TD Auto Finance LLC v. John E. McClendon, open account.
Tonya Gautreau v. Seth B. Savoy, Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon and Progressive Insurance Security Insurance Co., damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. James Lang and Barbara Kyzar, executory judgment.
Sun West Mortgage Co. Inc. v. Antione Fisher and Ashontae Nelson, executory process.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Denham Springs v. Janell C. Manuel aka Janell Manuel and Coby Mitchell Manuel, executory judgment.
Clara M. Johnson v. Ascension Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center LLC and Central Management Co. LLC, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Tara Ransonnet v. Heath Ransonnet, divorce.
Ashley M. Wunstel v. Robert Clay Wunstel Jr., divorce.
Bryan M. Kimball v. Lynn Nguyen Kimball, divorce.
Michael Lane Adams Jr. v. Jana Latrice Adams, divorce.
Victor K. Molea v. Anita Helg Molea, divorce.
Monique Williams v. Tarrence Williams Sr., divorce.
Anna Donaldson v. Andrew Donaldson, divorce.
Philip G. Welch v. Kim Burgess Welch, divorce.
Miguel Angel Barragan Sr. v. Maria Guadalupe Barragan, divorce.
Cade Dupont v. Jordan Brooks Dupont, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of James O. Dell Oliver
Succession of Judith A. Sanchez
Succession of Connie B. Taillon
Succession of Vera Bevers Rasbury
Succession of Bernard Joseph Francis Sr. AKA BJ Francis Sr.