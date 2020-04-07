Ascension Public Schools is holding a Virtual Teacher Job Fair for all schools. Anyone wishing to secure teaching positions for the 2020-21 school year should apply now.

"We invite you to become a teammate. Come work in an organization where service, teamwork, leadership and learning are our Core Values. We are currently hiring for 30 schools and three academic programs for the 2020-21 school year," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "In order to best facilitate the hiring process, we are leveraging technology for a Virtual Job Fair. This will allow principals to engage with potential candidates quickly and efficiently."

Candidates must complete a job application online at www.apsb.org/applynow. Applications include attaching all required documents (Praxis scores, teaching certificate, transcripts, and/or acceptance letter into an alternative certification program).

Principals will hold interviews online via SparkHire.com. Interviewees will have the opportunity to participate in either one-way (recorded) or two-way (live) interviews.

The starting salary for teachers in Ascension Parish is $45,683 with an opportunity to earn up to $1,800 in performance pay. In addition, employees of Ascension Public Schools enjoy a robust benefits package including medical insurance with dental and vision coverage, as well as the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana.

For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org.

View comments