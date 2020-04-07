Ascension Public Schools is holding a Virtual Teacher Job Fair for all schools. Anyone wishing to secure teaching positions for the 2020-21 school year should apply now.
"We invite you to become a teammate. Come work in an organization where service, teamwork, leadership and learning are our Core Values. We are currently hiring for 30 schools and three academic programs for the 2020-21 school year," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "In order to best facilitate the hiring process, we are leveraging technology for a Virtual Job Fair. This will allow principals to engage with potential candidates quickly and efficiently."
Candidates must complete a job application online at www.apsb.org/applynow. Applications include attaching all required documents (Praxis scores, teaching certificate, transcripts, and/or acceptance letter into an alternative certification program).
Principals will hold interviews online via SparkHire.com. Interviewees will have the opportunity to participate in either one-way (recorded) or two-way (live) interviews.
The starting salary for teachers in Ascension Parish is $45,683 with an opportunity to earn up to $1,800 in performance pay. In addition, employees of Ascension Public Schools enjoy a robust benefits package including medical insurance with dental and vision coverage, as well as the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana.
For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org.