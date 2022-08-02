The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 21-28:

July 21

Joseph, Lakeisha Nicole: 1008 Whitlow Court; Age: 40; organized retail theft $1,000 to $5,000

Brown, Dante A.: 1304 W. Sidney St., Gonzales; Age: 52; obscenity

Nicholas, Dalacia Marie: 1216 S. Burnside Ave., Apt. 6, Gonzales; Age: 44; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft less than $1,000, Issuing worthless check under $1,000

Bergeron, Tess Marie: 249 Virginia St., Belle Rose; Age: 50; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, hold for other agency

Barras, Ryan Wayne: 9414 Sonny Hebert Road, Maurice; Age: 45; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, owner to secure registration, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance

July 22

Fabian Jr., Eloy: 13250 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant

Ealem, Murphy Charles: 905 1/2 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; Age: 26; hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, flight from an officer

Jones, Tiffany: 105 Marian St., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant

Hall, Cornell J.: 19778 Vicknair Road, Maurepas; Age: 51; failure to appear-bench warrant

Thomas, Lanitra: 304 Opelousas St., Unit A, Donaldsonville; Age: 27; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated battery

July 23

Carcisse, Harolshell Glorialedneisha: 7212 Freetown St., St. James; Age: 24; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct

Jacob, Blane L.: 197 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer

Johnson, Jazzlyn: 1509 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Biro-Walls, Anna M.: 1524 Brookfield Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 36; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant

Watis, Carey B.: 9466 La. 44, Convent; Age: 58; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required

Perez-Lopez, Rudis Esmir: 12203 Spring Valley Drive, Geismar; Age: 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment

Lacroix, Richard J.: 128 Shady Oaks Court, Houma; Age: 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Hernandez, Lee Roy N.: 15096 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville; Age: 27; resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, simple escape-aggravated escape

Richard, Dorian: 3310 Danneel St., New Orleans; Age: 23; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, reckless operation

Stallings, Larry Keith: 813 US 61, Jackson; Age: 50; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, theft less than $1,000

Green, Natia A.: 44317 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 40; domestic abuse battery

Green, Brianna: 164 Lemanville Cutoff Road; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Crandle, Laquan: 118 Belle Point Lane, Napoleonville; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Coupel, Jazeel Justine: 3062 St. Amico Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Hurtado-Acosta, Galdino Acosta: 10504 La. 22 No. 30, St. Amant; Age: 56; resisting an officer, misdemeanor sexual battery

July 24

Purser, Todd: 39123 La. 74, Gonzales; Age: 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Junior, Jonathan W.: 300 W. Tenth St., No. 9, Donaldsonville; Age: 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant

McGee, William: 8894 Florida Blvd., Walker; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia

White, Tiajah Monte: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple battery

Ozuna, John: 992 S. Kenilworth Parkway, Baton Rouge; Age: 29; maximum speed limit, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law

Mayho, Shondell M.: 6168 Burton St., St James; Age: 44; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden

Foster, Winston Rodney: 3039 Mount Olive Church Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 28; state probation violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, first degree murder/attempted, first degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant

Jackson, Ruben Faizon: 5030 Brown St., Darrow; Age: 19; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer

St. Angelo, Kayla G.: 29026 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston; Age: 27; no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, failure to appear-bench warrant

Wilson, Courtney Leah: 118 Burns Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 31; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Good, Derek Overton: 216 Palliet St., Festus, Missouri; Age: 37; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, insulting or threatening an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition

July 25

Lambert, Brian Paul: 724 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of heroin, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors

White, Moses Cody Mckinney: 2724 Cambridge Drive, Laplace; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant

Bougere, Michael J.: 115 Oakridge Ave., Unit C, Donaldsonville; Age: 32; bond revocation, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000

Skelton, John Gregory: 39318 Country Drive, Prairieville; Age: 54; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant

Gonzales, Brandon Michael: 44472 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; Age: 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Robinson, Darnel Quintin: 609 Saint Mary St., Napoleonville; Age: 27; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)

Bell, Israel James: 910 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; Age: 52; failure to appear-bench warrant

July 26

Bourge, Ty Anthony: 300 Front St., Donaldsonville; Age: 32; simple assault, operating vehicle while license is suspended, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Weaver, Kerry Lynn: 15138 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville; Age: 38; surety, violations of registration provisions, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), theft less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple burglary (all others), operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance

Williams, Leanne Lachelle: 228 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 30; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Bordelon, Ashley: 1013 Laurel Ave., Denham Springs; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant

Campbell IV, James: 18713 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant

Ruiz, Victor: 37209 St. Marie Ave., Prairieville; Age: 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, violations of protective orders

Lacayo, Michell Santos: 3612 Delambert St., Chalmette; Age: 46; aggravated assault with a firearm

Whiteside, Michael C.: 25337 WH Davis Road, Angie; Age: 50; aggravated battery, hit-and-run driving

Aviles Gallegos, Aron Kevin: 54533 Ken Ken St., Baton Rouge; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Erazo Palacios, Manuel Antonio: 54533 Ken Ken, Baton Rouge; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Darby Jr., Mark Anthony: 8191 Main St., Sorrento; Age: 22; aggravated assault, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, aggravated assault with a firearm

Kirkland, Jessie D.: 8227 Cottonwood St., Sorrento; Age: 40; state probation violation, two counts violations of protective orders

Jarreau, Blake Anthony: 525 Oak Alley Drive, Laplace; Age: 41; obstruction of justice/simple assault, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, careless operation

Wilson, Kelsey Dshae: 15060 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville; Age: 31; in for court, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Zaldivar, Kevin Javier Ponce: 47021 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 20; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000

Joseph, Clydedric A.: 2190 Levy Gaudet St., Lutcher; Age: 27; second degree murder/attempted

Tyrone, Rachel Cyrex: 1224 S. Augusta Ave., Gonzales; Age: 43; surety, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, unlawful sales to persons under 21

Johnson, Jeremy Q.: 6226 John Tullier Road, Sorrento; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery

July 27

Murcia, Jeovany Anner: 39169 La. 74, Gonzales; Age: 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery

Doucet, Anthony Brock: 44120 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 22; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000

Cole, Ashleigh Elizabeth: 413 Elmer Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 36; two counts, failure to appear-bench warrant

Haymond, Jayson: 182 Latino Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 26; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, simple burglary (all others), failure to appear-bench warrant

David, Brandon Joseph: 241 Concord Drive; Age: 28; resisting an officer, simple battery, theft less than $1,000

Stokes, Keanna Monae: 38587 Darville Road, Prairieville; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant

Jones, Michael Jamal: 740 St. Tammany St., Baton Rouge; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant

Messer, Jason Paul: 6358 Fordoche Road, Fordoche; Age: 41; telephone communications/improper language/harassment

Sharper, Germaine Johntrelle: 37383 La. 30, Geismar; Age: 29; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin

Alford, Chelcie Marie: 43034 Pee Wee Road, Gonzales; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant

Singletary, Jason Reed: 14496 Airline Highway No. 1026, Gonzales; Age: 44; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

McKinley, Ranika: 1303 S. Augusta Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; access device fraud $1,000 to $5,000

July 28

Cherry III, Earl Roger: 39080 Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property

Bolding, Katina M.: 1909 N. Airline Highway, No. 1201, Gonzales; Age: 42; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000

Lemar, Yquan Donteri: address unknown; Age: 20; state probation violation, possession of unidentifiable firearm, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies

