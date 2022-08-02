The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 21-28:
July 21
Joseph, Lakeisha Nicole: 1008 Whitlow Court; Age: 40; organized retail theft $1,000 to $5,000
Brown, Dante A.: 1304 W. Sidney St., Gonzales; Age: 52; obscenity
Nicholas, Dalacia Marie: 1216 S. Burnside Ave., Apt. 6, Gonzales; Age: 44; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft less than $1,000, Issuing worthless check under $1,000
Bergeron, Tess Marie: 249 Virginia St., Belle Rose; Age: 50; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, hold for other agency
Barras, Ryan Wayne: 9414 Sonny Hebert Road, Maurice; Age: 45; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, owner to secure registration, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance
July 22
Fabian Jr., Eloy: 13250 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Ealem, Murphy Charles: 905 1/2 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; Age: 26; hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, flight from an officer
Jones, Tiffany: 105 Marian St., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Hall, Cornell J.: 19778 Vicknair Road, Maurepas; Age: 51; failure to appear-bench warrant
Thomas, Lanitra: 304 Opelousas St., Unit A, Donaldsonville; Age: 27; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated battery
July 23
Carcisse, Harolshell Glorialedneisha: 7212 Freetown St., St. James; Age: 24; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Jacob, Blane L.: 197 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer
Johnson, Jazzlyn: 1509 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Biro-Walls, Anna M.: 1524 Brookfield Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 36; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Watis, Carey B.: 9466 La. 44, Convent; Age: 58; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required
Perez-Lopez, Rudis Esmir: 12203 Spring Valley Drive, Geismar; Age: 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Lacroix, Richard J.: 128 Shady Oaks Court, Houma; Age: 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hernandez, Lee Roy N.: 15096 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville; Age: 27; resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, simple escape-aggravated escape
Richard, Dorian: 3310 Danneel St., New Orleans; Age: 23; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, reckless operation
Stallings, Larry Keith: 813 US 61, Jackson; Age: 50; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, theft less than $1,000
Green, Natia A.: 44317 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 40; domestic abuse battery
Green, Brianna: 164 Lemanville Cutoff Road; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Crandle, Laquan: 118 Belle Point Lane, Napoleonville; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Coupel, Jazeel Justine: 3062 St. Amico Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hurtado-Acosta, Galdino Acosta: 10504 La. 22 No. 30, St. Amant; Age: 56; resisting an officer, misdemeanor sexual battery
July 24
Purser, Todd: 39123 La. 74, Gonzales; Age: 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Junior, Jonathan W.: 300 W. Tenth St., No. 9, Donaldsonville; Age: 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
McGee, William: 8894 Florida Blvd., Walker; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
White, Tiajah Monte: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple battery
Ozuna, John: 992 S. Kenilworth Parkway, Baton Rouge; Age: 29; maximum speed limit, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
Mayho, Shondell M.: 6168 Burton St., St James; Age: 44; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Foster, Winston Rodney: 3039 Mount Olive Church Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 28; state probation violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, first degree murder/attempted, first degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jackson, Ruben Faizon: 5030 Brown St., Darrow; Age: 19; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer
St. Angelo, Kayla G.: 29026 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston; Age: 27; no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, failure to appear-bench warrant
Wilson, Courtney Leah: 118 Burns Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 31; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Good, Derek Overton: 216 Palliet St., Festus, Missouri; Age: 37; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, insulting or threatening an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition
July 25
Lambert, Brian Paul: 724 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of heroin, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors
White, Moses Cody Mckinney: 2724 Cambridge Drive, Laplace; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Bougere, Michael J.: 115 Oakridge Ave., Unit C, Donaldsonville; Age: 32; bond revocation, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Skelton, John Gregory: 39318 Country Drive, Prairieville; Age: 54; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Gonzales, Brandon Michael: 44472 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; Age: 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Robinson, Darnel Quintin: 609 Saint Mary St., Napoleonville; Age: 27; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
Bell, Israel James: 910 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; Age: 52; failure to appear-bench warrant
July 26
Bourge, Ty Anthony: 300 Front St., Donaldsonville; Age: 32; simple assault, operating vehicle while license is suspended, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Weaver, Kerry Lynn: 15138 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville; Age: 38; surety, violations of registration provisions, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), theft less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple burglary (all others), operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance
Williams, Leanne Lachelle: 228 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 30; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Bordelon, Ashley: 1013 Laurel Ave., Denham Springs; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Campbell IV, James: 18713 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant
Ruiz, Victor: 37209 St. Marie Ave., Prairieville; Age: 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, violations of protective orders
Lacayo, Michell Santos: 3612 Delambert St., Chalmette; Age: 46; aggravated assault with a firearm
Whiteside, Michael C.: 25337 WH Davis Road, Angie; Age: 50; aggravated battery, hit-and-run driving
Aviles Gallegos, Aron Kevin: 54533 Ken Ken St., Baton Rouge; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Erazo Palacios, Manuel Antonio: 54533 Ken Ken, Baton Rouge; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Darby Jr., Mark Anthony: 8191 Main St., Sorrento; Age: 22; aggravated assault, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, aggravated assault with a firearm
Kirkland, Jessie D.: 8227 Cottonwood St., Sorrento; Age: 40; state probation violation, two counts violations of protective orders
Jarreau, Blake Anthony: 525 Oak Alley Drive, Laplace; Age: 41; obstruction of justice/simple assault, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, careless operation
Wilson, Kelsey Dshae: 15060 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville; Age: 31; in for court, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Zaldivar, Kevin Javier Ponce: 47021 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 20; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Joseph, Clydedric A.: 2190 Levy Gaudet St., Lutcher; Age: 27; second degree murder/attempted
Tyrone, Rachel Cyrex: 1224 S. Augusta Ave., Gonzales; Age: 43; surety, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, unlawful sales to persons under 21
Johnson, Jeremy Q.: 6226 John Tullier Road, Sorrento; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
July 27
Murcia, Jeovany Anner: 39169 La. 74, Gonzales; Age: 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Doucet, Anthony Brock: 44120 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 22; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Cole, Ashleigh Elizabeth: 413 Elmer Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 36; two counts, failure to appear-bench warrant
Haymond, Jayson: 182 Latino Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 26; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, simple burglary (all others), failure to appear-bench warrant
David, Brandon Joseph: 241 Concord Drive; Age: 28; resisting an officer, simple battery, theft less than $1,000
Stokes, Keanna Monae: 38587 Darville Road, Prairieville; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jones, Michael Jamal: 740 St. Tammany St., Baton Rouge; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Messer, Jason Paul: 6358 Fordoche Road, Fordoche; Age: 41; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Sharper, Germaine Johntrelle: 37383 La. 30, Geismar; Age: 29; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Alford, Chelcie Marie: 43034 Pee Wee Road, Gonzales; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Singletary, Jason Reed: 14496 Airline Highway No. 1026, Gonzales; Age: 44; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
McKinley, Ranika: 1303 S. Augusta Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; access device fraud $1,000 to $5,000
July 28
Cherry III, Earl Roger: 39080 Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Bolding, Katina M.: 1909 N. Airline Highway, No. 1201, Gonzales; Age: 42; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Lemar, Yquan Donteri: address unknown; Age: 20; state probation violation, possession of unidentifiable firearm, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies