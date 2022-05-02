Ascension Catholic High will graduate on May 14 and its seniors will move on to their next phase of their lives. Four of those seniors choose their paths as they signed athletic scholarships to play at the next level.
Chase Walker will conclude his career with the state track meet this week at LSU. Walker has won many awards during his time as a cross country and track star for the Bulldogs. His teammate, Will Bellina, will be joining him at the state track meet and at Nicholls as a collegiate runner. Bellina finished his career with several awards and top finishes in his distance races.
Lex Melancon leaves the Bulldogs as a 4-year starter in baseball and was a standout in football as well. Melancon will be playing catcher for the Nicholls State Colonels. Melancon is leading the Bulldogs in the Division 4 baseball playoffs.
Devin Pedescleaux capped off his powerlifting career with a first place individual finish and a state title for the Bulldogs. He will be headed to McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.
Congratulations to these student- athletes as they begin their college careers.
Walker wins big at regional track meet
Chase Walker won three individual races and anchored Ascension Catholic's 4X4 relay team at the regional meet last week. Walker was selected the outstanding track athlete. Walker and the Bulldogs will be participating in the state track meet at LSU later this week.