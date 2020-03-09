State regulators relied on nearly decade-old air pollution data to support their conclusion that Formosa Plastics' $9.4 billion chemical complex proposed along the Mississippi River won't pose disproportionate cancer risks to its largely minority neighbors, a new legal petition says.
The claim is part of a legal attack on the state Department of Environmental Quality's finding that the plastics complex promising thousands of jobs and tens of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue doesn't present an environmental justice concern in St. James Parish.
The filing is among the latest steps in a campaign to try to block — through the permitting process, the courts and public pressure — the huge Formosa facility that has support from Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state and local leaders.
FG LA LLC, the Formosa joint venture behind the plant, hopes a final decision will be made by the second quarter to build on the almost 2,400 acres near the St. James community of Welcome. FG LA says the plant would bring 1,200 high-paying jobs and thousands more in spin-off employment.
In the recent state court filing, St. James Parish resident Beverly Alexander and her lawyers with the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic claim "obsolete data" were part of many shortcomings in DEQ's analysis about whether the Mississippi River plant and a wave other new projects would create a disproportionate impact on black residents.
"The serious flaws in this analysis render the decision arbitrary and the permits invalid,” Lisa Diaz, a student attorney representing Ms. Alexander, said in a statement.
Greg Langley, spokesman for DEQ, said the agency can't comment on pending litigation.
Alexander and her lawyers made the claims as they sought to intervene in a lawsuit that seven environmental and community groups filed last month in the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge against DEQ, appealing the agency's Jan. 6 approval of Formosa's air permits.
The Sunshine Project complex, which will produce the raw materials for a variety of plastics, has been permitted to emit more than 800 pounds of toxic pollutants, nearly 6,500 tons of criteria pollutants known to cause ground-level ozone and respiratory ailments, and more than 13.6 million tons of greenhouse gases annually, DEQ says.
District Judge Trudy White already agreed to allow Alexander to intervene. FG LA is also seeking to join and help defend DEQ.
Janile Parks, FG LA's spokeswoman, said the plant's emissions pose no risk to Alexander personally, based on where she says she lives 4 miles down River Road from Formosa's future site.
"LDEQ reviewed emissions from the facility and from other facilities in the area and found that these cumulative emissions are protective of human health and the environment, even for those who live much closer to the facility than Ms. Alexander," Parks said in a statement.
Alexander's intervention reprises the environmental justice question that has hovered around industrial proposals in St. James since the fight over the proposed Shintech plastics plant in the mid-1990s. The petition also opens a window into competing data on the question of whether the region's black residents face a disproportionate risk from industrial growth.
Last month the United Church of Christ and the Environmental Integrity Project determined the Baton Rouge/New Orleans river corridor, where the Formosa complex is planned, is "hot spot" for toxic emissions.
Analyzing different U.S. Environmental Protection Agency modeling data than what DEQ used in its analysis, the groups found 11 of 12 Louisiana plants in the groups' top 100 ranking nationally for air toxicity were located in the river corridor, including four of the top 10.
A joint investigation by The Advocate, Times-Picayune and ProPublica using the same EPA modeling data found Formosa and other new industrial proposals since 2015 pose an acute impact on predominantly poor and black river communities, though white communities hardly escape it either.
DEQ, in its decision on Formosa's air permits, points out that toxic air pollution levels have declined in Louisiana and St. James Parish since the mid-1990s, Formosa's future toxic emissions would not cause the air to exceed state standards, and a special EPA tool shows the plant location doesn't disproportionately burden black residents.
In Formosa's permit submissions last year, the company explained how it had compared multiple sites in the river corridor and rated Welcome as the best for several reasons, including port access and distance from populated areas.
DEQ did find emissions from one of the carcinogens that Formosa will emit, ethylene oxide, would be above a new federal risk guideline — one DEQ contests as unsupported by state cancer incidences — but DEQ says the elevated emissions would be in an area away from where people live, though just barely.
Alexander's intervention argues DEQ used EPA information from 2011, not the most current 2014 data. And even if DEQ did use that newer data, the agency would miss the impact of the wave of more recently permitted and proposed plants.
The 2014 data from EPA's National Air Toxics Assessment show that nearly 65 people in 1 million faced an elevated cancer risk in Welcome, not 48 out of 1 million as DEQ cites in its decision.
Under the 2014 data, Tulane and Alexander point out, the Welcome area's total cancer risk was in the top 14% of census tracts in Louisiana and above the state.
NATA is a collection of federal air emissions data from all kinds of sources that the EPA uses to generate potential cancer and other health hazard risk estimates. The data set offers a single snapshot every few years and is used as a screening tool.
The 2014 data show St. James Parish and Welcome are part of a river region with total cancer risk levels higher than national and the state averages. Welcome was hardly the worst under NATA, though the cancer risk is double the national average of 30 people out of 1 million.
EPA doesn't consider that an area has an elevated cancer risk requiring further investigation under NATA until the minimum acceptable risk level of 100 in 1 million is exceeded.
In 2014, 28 of the 30 census tracts in Louisiana above that 100-in-1 million level were in the river corridor. Only two were in St. James, and they were in Gramercy. Among those 28 tracts, the racial split was almost equal between those with a greater than average share of white residents — by parish — and those with a greater share of black residents: 16 white versus 14 black.
The joint investigation by The Advocate, Times-Picayune and ProPublica, however, used different EPA modeling — the Risk Screening Environmental Indicators model — and found a greater impact on black residents from the new wave of plants as emissions have risen after an all-time low in the early 2000s.
A mile down river of Formosa would see a tripling of air toxicity, while across the river in Convent air toxicity would double, the investigation found.
Formosa would be built in an area of St. James already more toxic with cancer-causing chemicals than 99.6% of industrialized areas of the country, the investigation found.
In DEQ's air permit decision document, the agency challenged heavy reliance on RSEI modeling data, as simplified and representing a worst-case scenario. DEQ says it did extra investigation, considered actual conditions and found the plant would not adversely affect human health or the environment.