Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on March 8-12:
CIVIL SUITS
American Express National Bank v. Nicole Volpe, open account.
Michael Galatas v. Louisiana Travelers Inc., Federal Express Corp., Protective Insurance Co. and Phaedra Janae Pugh, damages.
Brothers Investments Gray v. Amber Chesson and Kenneth Bernard III, eviction.
Sarah N. Dunn v. Louisiana Department of Public Safety, judicial review.
Robert F. Pratt and Johnette Pratt v. Frank Alpandinar, Madaline Alpandinar and Alpan Developments LLC, damages.
Simone R. Dixon and Timothy S. Dixon v. Houston Specialty Insurance Co., AAA Quality Inspection Services LLC and Kevin West, damages.
Cheron Johnson v. Glorioso Isidro, Powell Industries Inc. and Star Indemnity Liability Company, damages.
Oliphant Financial LLC v. Jonathan Petit and Marcie Petit, agreement.
Discover Bank v. Leroy Lambert, open account.
Regional Acceptance Corp. v. Debricca Webster, open account.
Cassie Chatman v. Gary Babin, Duck Inn LLC FKA and Duck Inn Inc., damages.
Crescent Bank & Trust v. Tamika Scott, executory judgment.
American Express National Bank v. Cherri Ross, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Jara Naquin, open account.
Dominique Jones and Elizabeth Sam v. Donnie Kendrick, Yingbo Kendrick, State Farm Automobile Insurance Co., ABC Co. Driving School, Kids Are People Too Inc, EFG Insurance Co. Daycare Insurer, Parish of Ascension, QRS Co. and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
TD Bank USA NA Successor and Target National Bank v. Patricia P. Kyles, open account.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Walter Craig Laborde, executory process.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Pearl Bullock, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Terrence D. Colbert, open account.
Citibank NA v. Brooke N. Stafford, open account.
State of Louisiana v. George Waguespack, forfeiture/seizure.
Joseph Rathke v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., breach of contract.
University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors and Southeastern Louisiana University v. Jimmy Joseph, open account.
US Bank National Association v. Amanda Nicole Winkler, executory process.
Alison Wojo Van (Ind Bh) v. Travelers Property Casualty Co., damages.
Gina C. Mattingly v. Louisiana Travelers Inc, FedEx Ground Package System Inc., Protective Insurance and Phaedra Janae Pugh, damages.
Essential Federal Credit Union v. Marvelle Lavander Worjloh, executory process.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Jonathan R. Milner aka Jonathan Milner, promissory note.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. Trustee, Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc, Backed Pass Through certificates Asset and ARSI 2006 M3 Series v. Anitra C. Brooks aka Anitra Brooks Claiborne aka Anitra Brooks, Dontarvis D. Brooks aka Dontarvis Brooks, executory process.
Don Latil Properties LLC v. Premier Products & Solutions LLC and Ricardo Garey, lease.
M&M Glass LLC v. Fudesco Construction Group LLC and Frank Fudesco, executory judgment.
Michael Dunbar v. Wiltz Howard III, possessory action.
FAMILY SUITS
Meyocee Wykeasee Wilson, interdiction.
Linda Grant Singleton v. Conrad Steven Dukes, divorce.
Thomas Lewis Griffin v. Kerry Lynn Spako, divorce.
Sydney Citrowski, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Minh Sinh Nguyen, child support.
Rani Caruso, state Department of Children and Family Services v. John Caruso, child support.
Thessalonia Dunbar v. Renrick Benjamin Peters, divorce.
Paul Randal Weydert v. Regina Solar Weydert, divorce.
Leigh Ann Brown v. Cade Jude Brown, divorce.
Kathaleen Templet v. James Templet, divorce.
Durand Johnson v. Shea Johnson, divorce.
Cecilia Torres v. Juvenal Torres, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Christine Acosta Tabor
Succession of Chad Matthew Trabeau
Succession of Tina Marie Lanoux
Succession of Carolyn M. Ockmond Graugnard
Succession of Donald Joseph Guillory Jr.
Succession of Judy Anderson Brignac
Succession of Sidney W. Sibley Jr.
Succession of Lena Marcello Shaheen
Succession of Johnny Steward
Succession of Martin Michael Parent Jr.
Succession of Helen King Parent