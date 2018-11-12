For a second year in a row, Ascension Parish government will change its health insurance provider, but this time will return back to its provider from 2017, Humana, for a program expected to generate $5.2 million in annual government and employee premiums.
The health insurance program, which won't take effect until Jan. 1, is available to about 500 parish employees, though parish projections suggest more like 380 employees and their families will take advantage, parish officials said.
The change comes at the recommendation of the parish's employee health insurance committee, the parish benefits administrator said. The employee request came despite a slight premium increase from Humana over what United Health had provided this year in a counter-offer to Humana's quote for 2019.
The recommendation reflected employee dissatisfaction with United Health's first year as the parish's insurer, explained Kristi Anderson, parish benefits administrator.
She told the council Nov. 1 that the administration had to correct more than 100 employee addresses because they were enrolled incorrectly by United Health Care.
Of bigger concern, Anderson added, was that United Health Care had a more limited offering of prescription drugs than Humana and United Health required employees to pay full price for the covered drugs until employees met their entire deductibles.
"The prescriptions were one of the main issues," she said.
The parish insurance comes with health savings accounts to which the parish contributes $125 per month. But Anderson said the United Health drug policy, along with higher maximum allowable costs for doctor visits, was hard for some of the lower paid parish employees to afford in the early part of the year before they met their deductibles or built up enough in their HSA accounts.
"Our employees who make, you know, decent money, that's not a problem," Anderson said. "But my concern always is for the other employees who can't necessarily afford that higher maximum allowable cost."
Anderson added she also preferred Humana's wellness program, which would have earned the parish a $256,000 premium discount for the 2018 renewal had Ascension stayed with Humana that year and not switched to United Health.
Through a series of council meetings last month and on Nov. 1, Harry Robert, the parish insurance agent, had aired concerns about switching providers for a second consecutive year and possibly leaving the parish short of future bidders in 2020.
Already, this year's process only attracted three quotes, with a third from BlueCross BlueShield late in the coming.
"Sometimes there's other things you have to consider besides just the price," Robert told the council Finance Committee Oct. 9.
But, Anderson suggested a few weeks later in the Nov. 1 meeting that good participation in the wellness program may offer a way to control the 2020 increase. The Parish Council agreed Nov. 1 to select Humana, deferring to the employees' wishes.
Both plans had the same level of basic offerings, including individual and family deductibles of $1,500 and $3,000, respectively. Both plans called for increases between 2 percent and 3 percent over 2018, according to a breakdown from Robert.
United Health's lower offer amounted a less than 1 percentage point decrease from what Humana had finally offered. Once United Health made a counter-offer, Humana later came back again with a slightly lower quote that was still higher than United Health.
The Humana program will cost the parish $3.9 million and employees $1.3 million in combined premiums for 2018. That's a $150,330 increase over last year and about $48,540 over United Health Care's 2019 quote.
The Humana monthly premium for a single employee will be $192.41 and $563.75 for the family policy. That's $16.09 per month more for families than United Health's 2019 quote and $5.55 more for single employees.