Calling artists for Red Hot Night art exhibit
River Region Art Association invites all adult artists in the River Parishes area to participate in its “Red Hot Night” art exhibit. Submission should have the colors of the hot summer, red, orange and yellow or anything else representing hot. Art should be able to be hung or sit on a table or pedestal. Art should be delivered from noon to 4 p.m. July 30-31 at the Depot Gallery, 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
The association's “Red Hot Night” party will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 7. A “Best of Show” rosette will be presented to the art selected by the attendees during the evening. Admission is free and the evening will also include refreshments and silly games, a door prize raffle and live musical entertainment. This “adults only” party is a great time to see the art by local artists, so come and bring your friends and neighbors.
For more information, call (225) 644-8496 and leave a message and gallery volunteers will call you back. The Depot Gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Become a Master Gardener
The LSU AgCenter and Ascension Parish Master Gardener Association will host a Louisiana Master Gardener training class, beginning Aug. 18. Designed to recruit and train volunteers, the Louisiana Master Gardener Program is open to anyone with a willingness to learn and a desire to help others. For more information or to receive a copy of the application, contact the Ascension Parish LSU AgCenter Office at (225) 621-5799 or email Horticulture Agent Mariah Simoneaux at mjsimoneaux@agcenter.lsu.edu. The application deadline is July 30.
Author Nathan J. Rabalais visits library
Author Nathan J. Rabalais is set to visit the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales at 2 p.m. July 24 to discuss his recent book, "Folklore Figures of French and Creole Louisiana." In this book, Rabalais examines the impact of Louisiana’s diverse cultural and ethnic groups on folklore characters and motifs during the 18th and 19th centuries.
Born in Eunice, Rabalais is the Joseph P. Montiel Assistant Professor of Francophone Studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He earned a Ph.D. in French studies at Tulane University and a Doctorat en lettres et langues from the Université de Poitiers. Rabalais also directed "Finding Cajun," a documentary film on cultural identity in Louisiana.
A book signing will follow the discussion. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call (225) 647-3955.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.
Drop off recycling
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.