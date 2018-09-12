Nathalie Bagwell will present classes in creating art by pouring acrylic paint on canvas from noon to 1:15 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 15 through Oct. 6, at the Depot Gallery of the River Region Art Association, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C., Gonzales.
Swirls and drips, spatters and splashes are all a part of these paintings, in which paint may be not only poured but moved by blowing air from a hair dryer or tilting the canvas.
Canvas and pouring medium are included in the fee of $25 per class. Participants should wear a big shirt to protect their clothing and bring four small bottles of acrylic paint: one white and three in their favorite colors.
Registration is open through Sept. 8. To register, call the Depot Gallery at (225) 644-8469. The class is open to adults and supervised children.